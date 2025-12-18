Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting 'Matter Of Pride'

The attack was carried out by a father-son duo, identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24). Sajid Akram was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police at the scene.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 09:56 PM (IST)
The Islamic State (ISIS) on Thursday described the mass shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, which left 15 people dead, as “a matter of pride”, according to a report by Reuters. The comments were made in an article published on the terror group’s Telegram channel in reference to the attack, which took place during a Hanukkah celebration. While ISIS praised the incident, it stopped short of formally claiming responsibility. Australian authorities have said the attack appeared to have been inspired by Islamic State ideology, and investigations into local extremist networks are ongoing.

Details Of The Accused

The attack was carried out by a father-son duo, identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24). Sajid Akram was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police at the scene. Naveed sustained critical injuries and was placed under police guard while receiving treatment in hospital.

After regaining consciousness from a coma, Naveed was formally charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism-related charges, on Wednesday, according to Reuters. A court on Thursday confirmed that the case has been adjourned until April 2026, as investigators continue to probe potential Islamic State-linked networks operating in Australia.

Telangana police said Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad and held an Indian passport, though he had migrated to Australia in 1998. Authorities stated that he had limited contact with his relatives in Hyderabad over the past 27 years and did not return to India even at the time of his father’s death.

Australian Government Response

In the aftermath of the attack, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a crackdown on hate speech and extremist propaganda. Speaking as the youngest of the 15 victims was laid to rest on Thursday, Albanese said the government was preparing new laws to make it easier to charge individuals promoting hate speech and violence.

According to Reuters, the proposed measures would also allow authorities to cancel or refuse visas more easily, impose harsher penalties, and maintain a list of organisations whose leaders are found to be promoting hate and extremism.

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 09:56 PM (IST)
Bondi Beach Naveed Akram Bondi Beach Attack Sajid Akram
