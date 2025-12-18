Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Transformative Tech Moment': PM Modi Hails Passing Of SHANTI Bill

The bill, opening the nuclear power sector to private investment, promises opportunities for youth, innovation, and green manufacturing. Modi encourages investment in India, thanking parliamentarians for supporting a clean energy future.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the passing of the SHANTI Bill by Parliament is a transformational moment for India's technology landscape and opens up numerous opportunities for the private sector and the youth.

"This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India," the prime minister said in a post on X.

He said the passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for India's technology landscape.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill was passed by Parliament on Thursday, a move that will open up the tightly controlled nuclear power sector for private players.

"My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world," Modi said.

The prime minister said the passage of the SHANTI Bill also opens up numerous opportunities for the private sector and the youth. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
