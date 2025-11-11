Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Exit Polls 2025 Live Coverage: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

The main contest remains between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led NDA and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA bloc.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Bihar voted today in the second and final phase of its 2025 assembly election, marking the end of one of the most fiercely contested political battles of the year. Polling began at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts and continued till 5 pm.

The Election Commission has prohibited the publication or broadcast of exit poll findings until after 6 pm. The first projections are expected to trickle in post 6:30 pm on ABP Live, ABP News among other platforms. Polling agencies, including Axis My India, CVoter, IPSOS, Jan Ki Baat, and Today’s Chanakya will release their assessments on their websites and social media handles later this evening.

The final phase follows record voter participation in the first leg on November 6, which saw a turnout of 65.08% — the highest in Bihar’s electoral history. The Election Commission capped the number of voters per booth at 1,200 and deployed additional security to ensure smooth polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Bihar Elections Key Fights

The main contest remains between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP-led NDA and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led INDIA bloc. In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats (BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents), while the INDIA bloc has 111 MLAs (RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, and two each from CPI and CPI(M)). New entrants like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM have added an unpredictable twist to the contest.

As polling concludes, all eyes are now on the exit polls, often the first indicator of voter mood. While these surveys offer early insight into the possible outcome, they can differ significantly from actual results. With the results due on November 14, Bihar now awaits the first glimpse of which way the wind is blowing, whether Nitish Kumar’s NDA retains power or Tejashwi Yadav’s INDIA bloc stages a comeback.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
