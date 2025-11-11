Bihar Exit Poll 2025: NDA's Test Of Strength Against RJD-Led Alliance
The NDA and the Mahagathbandhan are locked in a high-stakes contest. The NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its state partner Janata Dal (United), has set an ambitious target of 160+ seats.
Background
Bihar Election Exit Poll 2025 Live: With the two-phase voting in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly election now complete, all eyes are on the forthcoming exit polls, which will provide early indicators of how major alliances fare, even though the final count on 14 November will be decisive.
A higher voter turnout in Phase 1 may signal a heightened mood and increased engagement among women, youth and first-time voters.
Observers note that traditional fault-lines such as caste, youth unemployment and women’s participation remain central to the results.
It will be interesting to see if the NDA can achieve its 160+ seat target, or will the Mahagathbandhan make significant gains despite the challenge?
Can emerging players and newer politics (such as independent regional formations) upset the established two-bloc dynamic?
What Determines Accuracy of Exit Polls?
The reliability of an exit poll depends on several crucial factors that influence how closely it reflects the actual election outcome.
Sample Size: The bigger the sample, the more dependable the results. A large and diverse pool of respondents helps minimize errors and ensures that different regions, communities, and voter groups are fairly represented.
Question Design: The way questions are worded plays a key role in maintaining neutrality. Questions must be unbiased and straightforward to avoid influencing respondents’ answers. Even subtle wording differences can skew results in favor of one party or alliance.
Geographical Coverage: Broader coverage across constituencies and demographic segments improves accuracy. Polls that only focus on select regions may fail to capture the full picture of voter sentiment.
Political analysts point out that neutral and carefully timed surveys, with questions that don’t hint at a preferred outcome, are the most likely to produce credible results.
Bihar Exit Poll 2025: RJD Targets Nitish Kumar Over NDA's CM Choice
RJD took to X to criticize Nitish Kumar and NDA alliance. A post from the party read:
"Even as the final phase of voting continues, BJP and LJP have yet to officially announce Nitish Kumar as their Chief Ministerial candidate. Why waste your vote on an NDA plagued by internal conflicts, conspiracies, and power struggles? Secure a brighter future for your children by supporting a #Tejashwi_government that promises jobs and opportunities!"
Bihar Exit Poll 2025: Shakeel Ahmad Khan Predicts Mahagathbandhan Victory
Katihar (Bihar): Congress Legislature Party leader and Kadwa Assembly candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan expressed confidence in the opposition ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI, he said, “The current government will be replaced, and a new administration led by Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister will take charge. The Mahagathbandhan is set to gain enough seats to form the government. The BJP will struggle to retain power, as the people of Bihar have faced unemployment, migration, and an economic slowdown for the past 20 years. There is also widespread corruption in the state.”