Punjab Police Lays Out 'Vision 2026' With Focus On Tech, Response Time

Punjab Police has spent over Rs 800 crore on modernisation in the past three years, according to officials. This includes new vehicles for SP-rank officers and police stations.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Punjab Police is planning a wide-ranging overhaul of its infrastructure and technology under a roadmap titled Vision 2026, aimed at improving emergency response, border security and investigation capabilities. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the plan focuses on upgrading control rooms, surveillance systems and police buildings, alongside investments in digital tools. The announcement comes amid growing expectations of faster policing and improved coordination, with the force targeting a sharp reduction in emergency response times across the state.

Emergency Response & Control Rooms

A central element of the plan is the upgrade of the Dial 112 Emergency Response Support System. A dedicated central control room building will be set up in Mohali at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore, while the emergency vehicle fleet will be expanded with an additional Rs 50 crore allocation.

The DGP said the objective is to bring down the average police response time from the current 12-13 minutes to 7-8 minutes. District control rooms across Punjab are also being upgraded at a cost of Rs 25 crore to improve coordination and incident handling. The roadmap was outlined at a press conference attended by IGP Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Border Security & Drone Threats

Addressing security along the International Border, the DGP said a second line of defence is being strengthened with the installation of 2,367 CCTV cameras at 585 locations, at a cost of Rs 49.58 crore. These systems are expected to support real-time monitoring and surveillance.

The Anti-Drone System fleet is also set to expand. From the current three operational systems, six more are under procurement, with a further ten planned in phases. Drone Response Teams are already operational and are expected to work more closely with Village Defence Committees over the coming year.

Buildings, Digital Systems & Investigations

Punjab Police has spent over Rs 800 crore on modernisation in the past three years, according to officials. This includes new vehicles for SP-rank officers and police stations. A separate Rs 426 crore building programme has been approved for the next three years, covering new cyber crime headquarters in Mohali, police lines in Nawanshahr and Malerkotla, and 11 new police station buildings.

On the technology front, network speeds at police stations will be doubled to up to 100 Mbps, while digital platforms such as PAIS 2.0 and the Organised Criminal Information System are being upgraded. The force also plans stricter action against travel agents accused of helping organised criminals obtain passports on false details, alongside new traffic and road safety police stations integrated with city command centres.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
