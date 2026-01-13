Punjab Govt Announces Large-Scale Bus Expansion To Connect Rural & Urban Areas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Punjab’s public transport network is set for a major expansion after the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government approved the induction of 1,279 new buses into the state-run fleet, in one of the largest upgrades of government transport services in recent years. The expansion will increase the combined strength of Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and PUNBUS, which together currently operate 2,267 buses. Of the new additions, 796 buses will be procured directly, while 483 will be inducted under the kilometre scheme, a model that allows flexible deployment based on route demand.

New Buses Boost Safety, Access

According to officials, the government will purchase 696 ordinary buses and 100 midi buses. Of these, PUNBUS will receive 387 ordinary buses, while PRTC will get 309 ordinary buses along with 100 midi buses. The midi buses are expected to improve connectivity on narrow urban routes and in rural areas where larger buses are difficult to operate. The government said all newly procured ordinary buses will comply with AIS-153 standards, featuring enhanced safety and accessibility measures such as improved boarding for persons with reduced mobility, wheelchair-friendly access, GPS tracking, CCTV surveillance, fire detection systems and emergency signage. Additional features include LED lighting and night lamps to improve safety, particularly for women passengers.

Phased Rollout To Boost Connectivity

Under the kilometre scheme, PUNBUS will add Volvo buses, 100 HVAC buses and 100 ordinary buses, raising its fleet strength to 1,721. The HVAC buses will meet Bharat Stage VI emission norms. PRTC will also induct 254 ordinary buses and 14 integral coach buses under the same scheme. Overall, PRTC will receive 670 new buses, while 602 will be added to PUNBUS. Fleet induction is scheduled to begin from March and will be carried out in phases to ensure smooth operational integration. The government said the expansion aims to improve affordability, service frequency and last-mile connectivity across Punjab, while reinforcing public transport as a key public service.