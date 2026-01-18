Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsUS Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance

US Invites India To Join Proposed ‘Gaza Peace Board’ For Post-War Governance

Reports suggest that under the proposal, there would be a technocratic Palestinian committee tasked with administering governance in the conflict-affected region.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
The United States has invited India to join a proposed “Gaza Peace Board” even as New Delhi and Washington remain engaged in talks over a tariff deal. US President Donald Trump has extended the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pitching the board as part of his ambitious plan for the post-war governance and redevelopment of Gaza. The proposal is aimed at overseeing how Gaza is governed after the conflict and how reconstruction efforts are monitored and carried out. The development signals Washington’s intent to bring key international partners into a structured mechanism for Gaza’s future administration and rebuilding.

What The Gaza Peace Board Proposal Includes

Earlier, the White House had said that a board would be created and that President Trump would chair it. Reports suggest that under the proposal, there would be a technocratic Palestinian committee tasked with administering governance in the conflict-affected region. Alongside this, there would be a second executive board, which would play a larger advisory role within the structure.

The plan has been described as a key part of Trump’s Gaza strategy and is intended to shape decision-making and on-ground coordination during the post-war transition period.

Why India’s Role Is Being Highlighted

Pakistan has also claimed that it has received an invitation from Trump to join the Gaza Peace Board. However, reports highlighted that India is seen as a country that both Israel and Palestine accept, given India’s historical ties with both sides. While India is regarded as a strategic partner of Israel, it has also consistently supported Palestine through humanitarian assistance and relief. Earlier, Israel’s Ambassador Reuven Azar had said that Pakistan would not be acceptable to Israel in discussions regarding Gaza’s future.

During the recent conflict, India was among the prominent countries that sent humanitarian aid to Gaza through Egypt. 

Published at : 18 Jan 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump GaZa Hamas INDIA Gaza Peace Board
Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget