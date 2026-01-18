Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFIR Filed Against Builder After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site

FIR Filed Against Builder After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the victim’s car broke through the boundary wall of a roadside drain.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An FIR has been registered against the builder after a 27-year-old software engineer reportedly drowned in Greater Noida’s Sector 150. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the victim’s car broke through the boundary wall of a roadside drain and fell into a water-filled basement of an under-construction building. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, lived with his father in a high-rise apartment in Sector 150 and worked in Gurugram. According to police, Mehta lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn, causing it to plunge into the flooded basement.

Delayed Rescue, FIR Against Builder

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the fire department deployed to the site. After hours of searching, Mehta’s body was recovered in the early hours of Sunday. The victim’s father alleged delays in the rescue operation and claimed that barricades and reflectors had been requested near the drain by local residents, but no action was taken. Police continue to investigate the incident, and the FIR against the builder has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Eyewitness Account Highlights Pleas for Help

Eyewitnesses and friends described Mehta’s desperate struggle inside the submerged vehicle, which lasted nearly two hours. Moninder, a delivery agent who tried to rescue him, said, “For around one hour and forty-five minutes, he kept pleading, ‘please save me, save me in any way possible.’” He alleged that emergency responders on site refused to enter the water, citing hazards such as iron rods and extremely cold water. By the time Moninder attempted to enter, he said Mehta had likely already drowned. “I took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went at least 50 metres inside the water, but could not locate him or the vehicle,” he added. Mehta’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, said his son called him shortly after the accident: “Papa, I am stuck. The car has fallen into the drain.” Despite reaching the site, he could not assist due to the depth of the water.

Police Response And Rescue Efforts

Police confirmed that Mehta lost control of his Grand Vitara while negotiating a turn, causing it to plunge into the water-filled basement. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the fire department were deployed around midnight. The body was recovered after hours of search in the early hours of Sunday. Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey stated, “The rescue operation took some time. We were at the spot till around 5 am.” Friends of the deceased disputed this timeline, claiming that the rescue teams arrived only by 2:30 am and could not enter the water until 3:20 am. Assistant Commissioner of Police Hemant Upadhyay defended the delay, citing safety concerns: “It was difficult to save him in darkness and dense fog. Entering the water could have caused more casualties.”

Allegations of Negligence

Mehta’s father filed a complaint alleging that residents of Sector 150 had previously requested barricades and reflectors near the drain, but no action was taken. An FIR has been registered against the builder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Repeated requests for comment from AK Arora, General Manager (Civil) of the Noida Authority, went unanswered.

Related Video

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the software engineer die?

The 27-year-old software engineer reportedly drowned after his car broke through a boundary wall and fell into a water-filled basement of an under-construction building.

Why was an FIR registered against the builder?

An FIR was registered against the builder following allegations of negligence and a lack of safety measures, such as barricades and reflectors, near the drain where the accident occurred.

What caused the car to fall into the basement?

According to the police, the victim lost control of his vehicle while negotiating a turn, which led to it plunging into the flooded basement.

Were there delays in the rescue operation?

The victim's father alleged delays in the rescue operation. However, the Assistant Commissioner of Police defended the timeline, citing safety concerns due to darkness and fog.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Greater Noida Techie
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega-Jungleraj’
UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget