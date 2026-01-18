3 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, JeM Terrorists Trapped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three security personnel were injured and have been hospitalized after an encounter broke out between Indian security forces and suspected terrorists in the Kishtwar district. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a night cordon has been imposed to prevent the militants from escaping. The encounter began during an Indian Army search operation in Singhpur, a remote forest area in the district, when terrorists opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliation. Army officials said the gunfight erupted this afternoon in Sonnar village, near Mandral-Singura in the Chatru area.

Reinforcements Deployed, Militants Armed

Additional security forces have been deployed, and , are hiding in the area. The militants are believed to be armed with AK-47 rifles, grenades, and other weapons. Security operations have been intensified with drones and helicopter surveillance, and alerts have been issued in nearby villages. The Kishtwar administration has implemented extensive security measures to contain the situation. The encounter is ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring developments. Further updates will be provided as the operation progresses.