An encounter broke out between Indian security forces and suspected terrorists. Three security personnel were injured and hospitalized.
3 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, JeM Terrorists Trapped
Security forces have cordoned off the area, imposed a night cordon, and intensified surveillance with drones and helicopters.
Three security personnel were injured and have been hospitalized after an encounter broke out between Indian security forces and suspected terrorists in the Kishtwar district. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a night cordon has been imposed to prevent the militants from escaping. The encounter began during an Indian Army search operation in Singhpur, a remote forest area in the district, when terrorists opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliation. Army officials said the gunfight erupted this afternoon in Sonnar village, near Mandral-Singura in the Chatru area.
Additional security forces have been deployed, and , are hiding in the area. The militants are believed to be armed with AK-47 rifles, grenades, and other weapons. Security operations have been intensified with drones and helicopter surveillance, and alerts have been issued in nearby villages. The Kishtwar administration has implemented extensive security measures to contain the situation. The encounter is ongoing, and authorities are closely monitoring developments. Further updates will be provided as the operation progresses.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Kishtwar district?
Where did the encounter begin?
The encounter began during an Indian Army search operation in Singhpur, a remote forest area in Kishtwar district.
What weapons are the militants believed to be armed with?
The militants are believed to be armed with AK-47 rifles, grenades, and other weapons.
What security measures are in place?
A night cordon is imposed, reinforcements have been deployed, and security operations are intensified with drone and helicopter surveillance.
