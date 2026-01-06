Moga Court Sentences Baba Balwinder Singh To 10 Years Imprisonment, Full Case Explained

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesMoga Court Sentences Baba Balwinder Singh To 10 Years Imprisonment, Full Case Explained

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 08:18 PM (IST)

The Moga court on Tuesday convicted Baba Balwinder Singh, head of Gurdwara Charan Ghat on the Akhara Canal in Jagraon, in a high-profile sexual assault case. Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman in a hotel in Moga around a year and a half ago. The court described the crime as a serious offence committed under the guise of religion, citing the prosecution’s evidence and the victim’s testimony. The accused was already in Ludhiana Jail at the time of sentencing.

Allegations, Viral Videos Spark Case

Allegations against Singh first came to light in September 2024, when activist Amritpal Singh Mehron accused him of sexually harassing women at the gurdwara. Several videos linked to these claims went viral, prompting the Jagraon police to register a case at the city police station. The Moga-specific case was filed at Mahna Police Station, where the victim alleged Singh had lured her to a hotel room and assaulted her.

The court’s verdict has been widely hailed as a strong signal that crimes committed in the name of religion will face the full force of the law. Legal experts noted that this case sets a precedent for holding religious leaders accountable. Following the judgment, human rights activists praised the judiciary for ensuring justice for the victim and underscoring that no individual, regardless of position or influence, is above the law.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in the Moga sexual assault case?

Baba Balwinder Singh, the head of Gurdwara Charan Ghat, was convicted in a high-profile sexual assault case.

What was the sentence given to Baba Balwinder Singh?

Baba Balwinder Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.

How did the allegations against Baba Balwinder Singh come to light?

Allegations surfaced in September 2024 when an activist accused him of harassment, and several viral videos linked to these claims emerged.

What is the significance of the court's verdict?

The verdict sends a strong message that crimes committed in the name of religion will face legal consequences and sets a precedent for holding religious leaders accountable.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Moga Rape Case Sexual Assault Conviction Religious Crime
