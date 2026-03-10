Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-510 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-510 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details

Kerala Lottery Result (Mar 10, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-510 results out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get most recent updates.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:05 AM (IST)

LIVE

live-updates-kerala-lottery-results-live-out-today-sthree-sakthi-ss-510-winning-numbers-10-march-2026-tuesday-3pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-1-crore-check-full-winners-list LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-510 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala Lottery Sambad Today (Mar 10, 2026): Sthree Sakthi SS-510 Tuesday Draw Declared - Check Winners
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

Kerala Lottery Result Tuesday (March 10, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Tuesday, 10 March 2026:

Sthree Sakthi SS-510 – Tuesday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 10-03-2026
Lottery Name: Sthree Sakthi SS-510
1st Prize: ₹1 CroreTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
2nd Prize: ₹30 LakhTO BE ANNOUNCED SOON
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

  • Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

  • Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

  • The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

  • Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

  • Generate revenue for public welfare

  • Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

  • Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

  • Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

  • Draws are conducted publicly

  • Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, MARCH 10, 2026, the Sthree Sakthi SS-510 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Lottery Sambad Kerala Jackpot Result Lottery Sambad Today Kerala Lottery Result Today Sthree Sakthi Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results Kerala Lottery Tuesday Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-510 Lottery Kerala Lottery Result 10-03-2026 Kerala Lottery March 10
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-510 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.03 2026): STHREE SAKTHI SS-510 TUESDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners, Bumper Prize Details
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (09.03.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-84717
LIVE UPDATES | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (09.03.2026): DEAR 50 BEAST MONDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. C-84717
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 9, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-44 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. BT 705299 (MALAPPURAM)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (Mar 9, 2026): BHAGYATHARA BT-44 MONDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - 1st Prize Ticket No. BT 705299 (MALAPPURAM)
Kerala
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (08.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (08.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget