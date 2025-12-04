Ludhiana Cybercrime Police Arrest Man For Communal Social Media Posts; ISI Links Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Cybercrime police in Ludhiana have arrested a young man in Ropar for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media that disturbed communal harmony. The accused, Arshdeep Singh Saini, is also suspected of having links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and investigations are ongoing.

According to police, Saini used the name of Bhindranwale to post provocative content targeting Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim communities. The content included false statements and hate-mongering posts aimed at creating communal unrest.

Police Commissioner’s Statement



Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma stated that Saini, who was active on X (formerly Twitter) since 2019 with around 13,000 followers, had continuously shared communal and inflammatory content through his account @the_lama_singh. Sharma added that the posts deliberately targeted different religions and incited youth by spreading false narratives about Bhindranwale.

FIR Registered In November Under IPC Sections

The Ludhiana Police registered FIR No. 64 on November 28, 2025, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Saini, who had returned to India from the UK in 2014, is currently in police custody, and a remand is being sought from the court.

Investigation Into Possible ISI Links

The Police Commissioner further confirmed that authorities are investigating whether the posts were part of a coordinated “toolkit” allegedly prepared by the ISI to incite unrest in Punjab. Police continue to probe the case to determine the full extent of Saini’s network and the potential influence of foreign elements in spreading communal discord.