Noida Man Arrested For Shouting At Female BLO During Voter Revision Drive; Video Goes Viral

A case of indecency came to light in Sector 12, Noida, when a drunk man reportedly shouted at a female BLO (Booth Level Officer) while she was conducting a special intensive voter revision drive. The accused allegedly threatened the BLO, saying, 'Don’t take me lightly, my name is Joginder.'

Incident Captured On Video By A Bystander

The incident was captured on video by a bystander, and the clip quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, Joginder can be seen aggressively questioning the BLO about his vote while holding a mobile phone. Despite repeated explanations that his vote was not registered at that booth and instructions to check his respective booth, the accused continued to shout and use abusive language.

BLO Filed A Complaint At Sector 24 Police Station

The incident occurred at a primary school in Sector 12, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 24 police. Following the viral video, the BLO filed a complaint at the Sector 24 police station.

Police registered an FIR against Joginder for obstructing government work. Investigations revealed that Joginder, son of Hukum Singh and a resident of Chaura village, was involved in the incident. Two individuals, including Joginder, have been arrested and sent to jail, with further investigations ongoing.