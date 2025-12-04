Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCrimeNoida Man Arrested For Shouting At Female BLO During Voter Revision Drive; Video Goes Viral

Noida Man Arrested For Shouting At Female BLO During Voter Revision Drive; Video Goes Viral

A drunk man in Noida was arrested after shouting at a female BLO during a special revision drive. The incident, captured on video, went viral on social media.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A case of indecency came to light in Sector 12, Noida, when a drunk man reportedly shouted at a female BLO (Booth Level Officer) while she was conducting a special intensive voter revision drive. The accused allegedly threatened the BLO, saying, 'Don’t take me lightly, my name is Joginder.'

Incident Captured On Video By A Bystander

The incident was captured on video by a bystander, and the clip quickly went viral on social media. In the footage, Joginder can be seen aggressively questioning the BLO about his vote while holding a mobile phone. Despite repeated explanations that his vote was not registered at that booth and instructions to check his respective booth, the accused continued to shout and use abusive language.

BLO Filed A Complaint At Sector 24 Police Station

The incident occurred at a primary school in Sector 12, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 24 police. Following the viral video, the BLO filed a complaint at the Sector 24 police station.

Police registered an FIR against Joginder for obstructing government work. Investigations revealed that Joginder, son of Hukum Singh and a resident of Chaura village, was involved in the incident. Two individuals, including Joginder, have been arrested and sent to jail, with further investigations ongoing.

 

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video BLO Noida Man
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget