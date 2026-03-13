Kerala Lottery Result Friday (Mar 6, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.

Kerala Lottery results announced today, Friday, 13 march 2026:

SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 – Friday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)

Draw Date: 13-03-2026

Lottery Name: Suvarna Kerala SK-44

1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – RT 520875 (NEYYATTINKARA)

2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakh –RS 558658 (KAYAMAKULAM)

3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – RW 333777 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Kerala Lottery Result Today OUT (13.03 2026): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 FRIDAY 3PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (1 CRORE) - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

RT 520875 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: SAM P

Agency No.: T 6003

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

RS 558658 (KAYAMAKULAM)

Agent Name: JAYAKUMAR C

Agency No.: A 66613

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

RW 333777 (NEYYATTINKARA)

Agent Name: HALEEMA M A

Agency No.: T 6663

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

RN 520875

RO 520875

RP 520875

RR 520875

RS 520875

RU 520875

RV 520875

RW 520875

RX 520875

RY 520875

RZ 520875

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number of Prizes: 19)

0005 0060 0097 0227 1285 1696 1799 2383 2852 4003 4766 4911 5992 6145 7350 8069 8516 9104 9388

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ((Number of Prizes: 6)

0659 0685 1360 5848 6578 7935

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number of Prizes: 25)

0315 0379 0528 0803 0893 1325 1829 1963 2004 2104 2382 2817 3234 3837 4339 4403 4535 4907 5621 6433 7920 8836 9140 9179 9658

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number of Prizes: 76)

0375 0398 0584 0738 0957 1039 1089 1293 1300 1343 1368 1403 1506 1655 1864 1869 1883 1964 2421 2499 2514 2520 2563 2675 2793 2878 2902 3072 3087 3177 3198 3256 3658 3753 3846 3860 3867 4062 4121 4737 4943 5327 5397 5544 5608 5905 6057 6194 6337 6393 6693 6879 6918 6941 7027 7150 7156 7597 7640 8188 8225 8366 8404 8633 8638 8907 8916 8971 9056 9063 9070 9145 9352 9756 9781 9852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 (Number of Prizes: 92)

0074 0341 0495 0660 0752 0811 0857 1061 1267 1345 1488 1599 1619 1706 1764 1907 1923 2041 2044 2143 2283 2342 2587 2839 2873 3003 3046 3145 3175 3451 3560 3588 3607 3687 4128 4257 4279 4288 4290 4355 4358 4556 4650 4901 5325 5326 5372 5432 5480 5522 5897 5984 6033 6037 6168 6179 6252 6343 6480 6514 6602 6790 6887 6894 7013 7075 7184 7230 7290 7321 7846 7932 7948 8056 8100 8189 8248 8262 8409 8454 8483 8602 8622 8724 8807 8847 9069 9183 9257 9560 9627 9689

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number of Prizes: 144)

0046 0123 0131 0145 0152 0377 0446 0769 0802 1083 1263 1341 1450 1457 1694 1898 1904 2050 2239 2244 2433 2569 2622 2652 2777 2927 2950 2985 3107 3139 3289 3302 3314 3343 3423 3443 3564 3673 3686 3772 3782 3892 3902 3947 4091 4169 4171 4172 4282 4340 4342 4364 4388 4393 4408 4553 4612 4614 4617 4707 4718 4720 5075 5093 5115 5140 5165 5204 5343 5368 5407 5417 5443 5444 5465 5479 5504 5536 5548 5585 5589 5612 5676 5722 5754 5785 5800 5903 6042 6083 6259 6422 6423 6521 6608 6617 6645 6735 6811 6962 7065 7081 7297 7335 7338 7728 7802 7892 8012 8082 8105 8116 8129 8352 8368 8397 8464 8524 8572 8585 8666 8699 8766 8897 9079 9119 9219 9289 9294 9299 9408 9441 9457 9469 9569 9584 9598 9601 9608 9669 9810 9829 9871 9923

History of Kerala Lottery

Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:

Provide employment to the poor and unemployed

Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes

The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.

Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.

Purpose Behind the Lottery

Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:

Generate revenue for public welfare

Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers

Eliminate illegal lottery rackets

Government Control & Transparency

Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department

Draws are conducted publicly

Results are officially published and audited

This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.

Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 13, 2026, the SUVARNA KERALAM SK-44 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)