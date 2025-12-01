Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kurukshetra Hosts Global Gita Path; 21,000 Students Join Recitation

Kurukshetra Hosts Global Gita Path; 21,000 Students Join Recitation

Haryana CM mentioned PM Modi's attendance at the International Gita Mahotsav on November 25 and the inauguration of the Mahabharata-themed Anubhav Kendra.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
As part of the International Gita Mahotsav, a grand and historic Global Gita Path was organised on Monday at Keshav Park in Dharmakshetra-Kurukshetra, where 21,000 children recited verses from the Gita in unison. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended the ceremony and announced a holiday on Tuesday for the students who participated. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj were also present at the programme, which forms part of the annual Gita Jayanti celebrations. The large-scale participation was a key highlight of the event.

CM Addresses Gathering

Extending greetings on Gita Jayanti and Margashirsha Shukla Ekadashi, the Chief Minister said that 5,163 years ago Lord Krishna delivered the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. He noted the chanting of Ashtadashi verses by 21,000 students and said similar recitations took place in other parts of India and abroad.

He said the Gita is regarded as both a spiritual and scientific text, adding that chanting its verses brings peace, instils values and generates positive energy.

Saini said that earlier initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi contributed to the Gita Jayanti gaining global prominence. He referred to the PM’s 2014 visit to the United States, his gifting of “The Gita According to Gandhi” to Barack Obama, and the beginning of international celebrations in 2016.

He also mentioned the PM’s attendance at the International Gita Mahotsav on November 25 and the inauguration of the Mahabharata-themed Anubhav Kendra. He said the festival now draws participation from several countries.

Messages From Spiritual Leaders

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj said that 21,000 students took part in Kurukshetra and that 1,00,800 students from 114 blocks of Haryana and people in more than 50 countries also joined the Global Gita Path.

Baba Ramdev said the Gita provides lessons on heritage, development and discipline and spoke about its relevance for the young generation.

Several officials and guests, including Baba Bhupendra Singh, Prof Somnath Sachdeva and Dr Ramnik Kaur, also attended the event.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 07:16 PM (IST)
Nayab Singh Saini HARYANA NEWS Global Gita Path
