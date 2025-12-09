Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Equals Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Most Wickets In Powerplay For India

South Africa are in deep trouble during their chase of 176 against India in the first T20I.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 09:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's star pacer Arshdeep Singh has matched Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in the first six overs of a T20I innings during the first match against South Africa at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Indian bowlers with most wickets in first six overs in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh – 47 wickets (SR: 15.9)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 47 wickets (SR: 24.5)

Jasprit Bumrah – 33 wickets (SR: 25.4)

Axar Patel – 21 wickets (SR: 16.2)

Washington Sundar – 21 wickets (SR: 18.2)

IND vs SA 1st T20I - Match Update:

South Africa are in deep trouble during their chase of 176 against India in the first T20I. At the end of 9 overs, they are reeling at 61/5, with Dewald Brevis and Marco Jansen at the crease. Arshdeep Singh has taken two wickets, while Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, and Hardik Pandya have claimed one each. Quinton de Kock was dismissed for a two-ball duck, and both captain Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs struggled to get going.

Earlier, India posted 175/6, powered by a brilliant 59* off 28 balls from Hardik Pandya, featuring six boundaries and four sixes. India’s innings saw early blows as vice-captain Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed inside the first three overs.

Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Axar Patel were unable to convert starts into big scores. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi picked up three crucial wickets.

Squads

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

India Bench: Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

South Africa Bench: Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Reeza Hendricks, Ottniel Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Arshdeep Singh IND Vs SA IND Vs SA 1st T20I IND Vs SA Records
