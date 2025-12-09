Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'I am Bengal’s Owaisi,': Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir Eyes New Party

He claims support from AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and intends to contest 135 seats. This move raises concerns for Trinamool, fearing a split in Muslim votes, potentially benefiting the BJP.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress MLA from Bengal, has announced plans to launch a new political party later this month, signalling a potential shake-up in the state’s electoral landscape. Kabir, who has made no secret of his ambition to challenge Trinamool’s hold over the Muslim vote, also hinted at a close rapport with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“I have spoken to Owaisi… Owaisi has given me his word that he is Hyderabad’s Owaisi and I am Bengal’s Owaisi,” Kabir told reporters on Monday, sharing what appeared to be an inside joke with the Hyderabad MP.

Kabir added that he will travel to Kolkata on 10 December to form his party committee and officially launch the party on 12 December, with “lakhs of supporters” expected to attend. The MLA has repeatedly emphasised his intention to take over Trinamool’s Muslim support base, which makes up a significant portion of Bengal’s 27 per cent Muslim electorate.

“I will form a new party that will work for Muslims. I will field candidates in 135 seats. I will become a game-changer in the Bengal election… Trinamool’s Muslim vote bank will be finished,” Kabir said on Sunday.

Suspended by Trinamool following his proposal to build a replica of the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district, Kabir has confirmed that he is in touch with AIMIM and intends to contest the state election in coordination with the party.

Neither AIMIM nor Owaisi has officially commented on the prospective alliance. When asked about contesting in Bengal, Owaisi told NDTV: “We will have to sit and decide, but right now I think it is too early.”

In the 2021 Bengal elections, AIMIM contested seven seats but failed to secure a victory. However, the party’s strong performance in Bihar, where it retained all five seats it won in 2020 and finished second in one constituency, suggests it could make inroads in Bengal. AIMIM’s influence in Bihar also affected nine constituencies where it secured more votes than the victory margin, contributing to wins for both the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

Bengal’s ruling party is reportedly concerned that a similar scenario could emerge in the state, with a potential split in the Muslim vote or consolidation of Hindu votes possibly benefiting the BJP. Opposition leaders have described Owaisi as the BJP’s “B Team,” an allegation the 56-year-old has repeatedly rejected.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
