Who Is Narendra Narayan Yadav? JDU Leader Appointed Deputy Speaker Of Bihar Assembly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) has been appointed as the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, having been elected unopposed on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Yadav had filed his nomination the previous day, Wednesday, in accordance with the schedule set by the Assembly authorities.

During the nomination process, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary acted as his proposer, while Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary served as his seconder. Narendra Narayan Yadav has also been serving as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly and had the responsibility of administering the oath to the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) prior to this appointment.

Election For Deputy Speaker Scheduled By Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar

The election for the Deputy Speaker was scheduled by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, who had designated December 4 as the date for the election. Notably, Narendra Narayan Yadav has now become the first Deputy Speaker in Bihar’s history to serve two consecutive terms in this position.

The opposition parties chose not to field any candidate for the post and instead extended their support to Yadav. This consensus among members resulted in his unanimous election as the Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, marking a significant moment in the state’s legislative proceedings.

Narendra Narayan Yadav has been a MLA continuously since 1995

It should be noted that Narendra Narayan Yadav was also the Deputy Speaker of the 17th Legislative Assembly. He has been a continuous MLA from the Alamnagar constituency since 1995. He has also served as the Minister of Law and Minor Water Resources in the Bihar government.