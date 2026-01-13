Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
J&K LG Dismisses 5 Govt Employees Linked To Lashkar, Hizbul Networks

J&K LG Dismisses 5 Govt Employees Linked To Lashkar, Hizbul Networks

Jammu and Kashmir: LG sacks 5 government employees who worked for Lashkar-Hizbul. To date, more than 85 government employees.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed five government employees: teacher Mohammad Ashfaq, laboratory technician Tariq Ahmed Shah, assistant lineman Bashir Ahmed Mir, forest department field worker Farooq Ahmed Bhat, and health department driver Mohammad Yusuf. Investigations revealed that these employees were associated with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, allegedly using their government positions to advance terrorist agendas while drawing salaries from public funds. This action is part of the LG administration's ongoing campaign to purge government machinery of terrorist overground workers (OGWs), facilitators, and sympathisers.

Jammu & Kashmir Employee Dismissal

Since assuming office, the administration has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its facilitators. To date, more than 85 government employees have been dismissed for their involvement in terrorist-related activities. Security and intelligence agencies stated that the dismissed employees were involved in recruitment, logistics, fund transfer, and communication between local terrorists and handlers in Pakistan. They reportedly misused their access to sensitive government positions and locations to support terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were five Jammu and Kashmir government employees dismissed?

These employees were dismissed for alleged associations with terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigations indicated they used their government positions to support terrorist agendas.

What is the purpose of these dismissals?

The dismissals are part of the administration's campaign to remove individuals associated with terrorism, including overground workers and facilitators, from government machinery.

How many government employees have been dismissed in Jammu and Kashmir so far?

To date, over 85 government employees have been dismissed for their involvement in terrorist-related activities since the administration adopted a zero-tolerance policy.

What roles did the dismissed employees allegedly play?

They were reportedly involved in recruitment, logistics, fund transfer, and communication for terrorists, and misused their government positions to aid terrorist operations.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Manoj Sinha Hizbul Mujahideen
