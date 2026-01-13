These employees were dismissed for alleged associations with terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Investigations indicated they used their government positions to support terrorist agendas.
J&K LG Dismisses 5 Govt Employees Linked To Lashkar, Hizbul Networks
Jammu and Kashmir: LG sacks 5 government employees who worked for Lashkar-Hizbul. To date, more than 85 government employees.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed five government employees: teacher Mohammad Ashfaq, laboratory technician Tariq Ahmed Shah, assistant lineman Bashir Ahmed Mir, forest department field worker Farooq Ahmed Bhat, and health department driver Mohammad Yusuf. Investigations revealed that these employees were associated with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, allegedly using their government positions to advance terrorist agendas while drawing salaries from public funds. This action is part of the LG administration's ongoing campaign to purge government machinery of terrorist overground workers (OGWs), facilitators, and sympathisers.
Jammu & Kashmir Employee Dismissal
Since assuming office, the administration has maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its facilitators. To date, more than 85 government employees have been dismissed for their involvement in terrorist-related activities. Security and intelligence agencies stated that the dismissed employees were involved in recruitment, logistics, fund transfer, and communication between local terrorists and handlers in Pakistan. They reportedly misused their access to sensitive government positions and locations to support terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
