Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog Amid Bone-Chilling Cold, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog Amid Bone-Chilling Cold, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

IMD has issued a yellow alert for a cold wave conditions on Friday in Delhi. The national capital woke up to dense fog and biting cold today.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi on Friday woke up to a dense layer of fog as the national capital continued to shiver amid cold wave conditions in the region. The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi, warning of dense fog today morning, followed by shallow to moderate fog thereafter amid the biting cold.

"Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places on 16 January, 2026 and Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours thereafter," the IMD forecast read.

Visuals from several areas, including Kartavya Path, ITO, Moti Nagar, and Akashardham Temple among others, were covered in thick fog as the national capital region reeled under intense cold conditions.

Visuals from the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway also showed how fog nearly reduced visibility to zero. 

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport on Friday issued an advisory stating that low visibility procedures are in progress and that all flight operations are presently normal.

"Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," it added.

Delhi Records Coldest Morning This Season At 2.9 Degrees

At 2.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi logged its coldest morning of the season on Thursday. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded its lowest January minimum since 2023 at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2023. The second lowest was recorded on January 7, 2013, when the mercury had dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius.

 

Related Video

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave Delhi Weather Delhi Winters Delhi NCR Weather DELHI Delhi-NCR Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget