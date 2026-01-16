Delhi-NCR Shrouded In Dense Fog Amid Bone-Chilling Cold, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi on Friday woke up to a dense layer of fog as the national capital continued to shiver amid cold wave conditions in the region. The India Meterological Department has issued a yellow alert in Delhi, warning of dense fog today morning, followed by shallow to moderate fog thereafter amid the biting cold.

"Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places on 16 January, 2026 and Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours thereafter," the IMD forecast read.

Visuals from several areas, including Kartavya Path, ITO, Moti Nagar, and Akashardham Temple among others, were covered in thick fog as the national capital region reeled under intense cold conditions.

Visuals from the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway also showed how fog nearly reduced visibility to zero.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Dense Fog

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport on Friday issued an advisory stating that low visibility procedures are in progress and that all flight operations are presently normal.

"Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," it added.

Delhi Records Coldest Morning This Season At 2.9 Degrees

At 2.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi logged its coldest morning of the season on Thursday. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded its lowest January minimum since 2023 at 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature had dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2023. The second lowest was recorded on January 7, 2013, when the mercury had dropped to 2.6 degrees Celsius.