HomeNewsWorldUS Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next

US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, there is widespread belief that the two countries could strike each other at any moment. While the situation appears volatile on the surface, several developments suggest that a war may not be imminent.

Fact No. 1: Execution of Irfan Soltani did not take place

US President Donald Trump had threatened action against Iran after Tehran announced plans to publicly execute protester Irfan Soltani. Trump warned of serious consequences if the execution went ahead. The execution, scheduled for January 14, was later postponed. Trump subsequently said that executions and murders were being stopped in Iran, indicating a possible shift in his stance.

Fact No. 2: Iran reopens its airspace

After Trump’s threat, Iran closed its airspace, signalling that any aircraft entering it could be treated as an attack. Iran has since reopened its airspace, with flights resuming to various cities and aircraft operating on schedule.

Fact No. 3: Crude oil prices fall

Market behaviour has also suggested easing tensions. A potential war would likely have pushed oil prices higher. Instead, crude oil prices fell by $2 per barrel in the international market on January 15, boosting confidence that conflict may have been averted.

Fact No. 4: Promised US help does not materialise

Trump had earlier urged Iranian protesters to continue demonstrations and occupy government buildings, promising that help would arrive soon. Three to four days after those remarks, no such assistance has materialised. When asked in the Oval Office whether a US military operation had been halted, Trump said he was still looking into it, adding to uncertainty over Washington’s intentions.

Signs of escalation remain

Despite these indicators, some developments continue to point towards the possibility of war. The US Navy’s fleet is reportedly advancing towards Iran from the South China Sea. Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen as prepared to take extreme measures.

Given the current situation, war seems inevitable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Irfan Soltani been executed?

No, the execution of Irfan Soltani, which was scheduled for January 14, has been postponed. President Trump indicated that executions and murders are being stopped in Iran.

Is Iran's airspace still closed?

No, Iran has reopened its airspace after initially closing it following President Trump's threats. Flights are now operating on schedule.

How have crude oil prices reacted to the situation?

Crude oil prices fell by $2 per barrel on January 15, suggesting easing tensions. A potential war would likely have caused prices to increase.

Has the US provided promised help to Iranian protesters?

No, promised US assistance to Iranian protesters has not materialized several days after President Trump urged them to continue demonstrations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
War Oil Iran-US War Us Vs Iran
