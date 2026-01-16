Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketNew BPL Dates Announced, But Bangladesh's Cricket Crisis Isn't Over - Know Why

New BPL Dates Announced, But Bangladesh's Cricket Crisis Isn't Over - Know Why

Players from Chittagong Royals and Noakhali Express refused to step onto the field, forcing the postponement of all scheduled matches for the day.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:33 AM (IST)

The 2026 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has drifted far from being just a cricket tournament, turning instead into a flashpoint for deeper governance issues within Bangladesh cricket.

Although Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) recently attempted to steady the situation by announcing revised schedules, tensions remain high.

What began as frustration over logistics has now evolved into a full-scale confrontation between the board and its players, who are demanding systemic change rather than temporary fixes.

Matches Halted as Players Take Stand

The crisis reached a boiling point on January 15, 2026, when BPL action came to a grinding halt.

This dramatic move followed a nationwide boycott call issued by the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), supported by senior national team members including Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The disruption added to an already chaotic season, which had earlier been rescheduled due to national elections and official mourning periods. In a bid to keep the league afloat, BCB pushed the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 to January 20, while the final’s timeline remains uncertain.

What Triggered the Fallout?

At the heart of the unrest are controversial remarks made by BCB Director and Finance Committee Chairman M. Nazmul Islam, which players viewed as deeply disrespectful. His comments touched multiple sensitive nerves:

Nazmul questioned whether players deserved payment if they declined tours, including a potential T20 World Cup trip to India. He controversially branded former captain Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” for suggesting dialogue with the BCCI.

Nazmul publicly implied that players should repay the board for financial investments due to the absence of major ICC trophies.

These statements sparked anger across the dressing room, with players saying the remarks undermined their dignity and professionalism.

No Compromise From Players

While the BCB attempted damage control by removing Nazmul Islam from financial responsibilities and issuing a show-cause notice, players remain unconvinced. According to CWAB, these steps fall short. Their demand is unequivocal: Nazmul Islam must resign completely from the board.

The ongoing standoff has laid bare a widening gap between the administrators and those who take the field. Players argue they are being treated as liabilities rather than partners in Bangladesh cricket’s growth.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching rapidly, the instability has raised serious concerns about the national team’s preparation and participation. The situation is also under the watchful eye of ICC, as the turmoil threatens not only BPL’s credibility but Bangladesh cricket’s standing on global stag.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Premier League Bangladesh Cricket New BPL Dates BPL New Dates BPL 2026
