Section 163 has been imposed until February 16 to maintain law and order and ensure the peaceful conduct of upcoming festivals and events like Republic Day.
Section 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16
The decision has been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of major events, including Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri.
In view of the upcoming festive period, the Ghaziabad district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) across the district until February 16 to maintain law and order.
Ban On Gatherings, Rallies And Processions
Under Section 163, the assembly of four or more people has been prohibited. Protests, rallies, processions and other public gatherings will not be permitted during this period.
The administration said the precautionary measures were necessary due to the possibility of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt the atmosphere during the festivals.
Drone Usage Restricted, Sensitive Areas Under Watch
The order also places strict restrictions on the use of drones. Flying drones without permission will invite strict action. Additionally, drone operations have been completely banned within a one-kilometre radius of government offices.
Individuals whose activities are considered likely to disturb law and order have been barred from entering colonies and other sensitive areas. Police have been instructed to maintain special surveillance on such persons.
Security Stepped Up Across District
Police patrolling has been intensified across all police station areas in the district, while intelligence agencies have been activated to monitor the situation closely.
The administration has made it clear that any attempt to spread rumours or disrupt peace will not be tolerated.
Public Urged To Cooperate
The police and district administration remain on full alert and have appealed to residents to follow the rules and report any suspicious activity immediately. Officials said public cooperation was essential to ensure that the festivals are celebrated in a peaceful and safe environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code been imposed in Ghaziabad?
What activities are prohibited under Section 163?
The assembly of four or more people is prohibited. This includes protests, rallies, processions, and other public gatherings.
Are there any restrictions on drone usage in Ghaziabad?
Yes, flying drones without permission will lead to strict action. Drone operations are completely banned within a 1-kilometre radius of government offices.
What measures are being taken to ensure security across the district?
Police patrolling has been intensified, and intelligence agencies are activated to monitor the situation. Surveillance is also being maintained on individuals likely to disturb peace.