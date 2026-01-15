Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesSection 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16

Section 163 Enforced In Ghaziabad; Gatherings, Rallies Banned Till February 16

The decision has been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of major events, including Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)



In view of the upcoming festive period, the Ghaziabad district administration has imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) across the district until February 16 to maintain law and order.

The decision has been taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of major events, including Republic Day, Guru Ravidas Jayanti and Mahashivratri.

Ban On Gatherings, Rallies And Processions

Under Section 163, the assembly of four or more people has been prohibited. Protests, rallies, processions and other public gatherings will not be permitted during this period.

The administration said the precautionary measures were necessary due to the possibility of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt the atmosphere during the festivals.

Drone Usage Restricted, Sensitive Areas Under Watch

The order also places strict restrictions on the use of drones. Flying drones without permission will invite strict action. Additionally, drone operations have been completely banned within a one-kilometre radius of government offices.

Individuals whose activities are considered likely to disturb law and order have been barred from entering colonies and other sensitive areas. Police have been instructed to maintain special surveillance on such persons.

Security Stepped Up Across District

Police patrolling has been intensified across all police station areas in the district, while intelligence agencies have been activated to monitor the situation closely.

The administration has made it clear that any attempt to spread rumours or disrupt peace will not be tolerated.

Public Urged To Cooperate

The police and district administration remain on full alert and have appealed to residents to follow the rules and report any suspicious activity immediately. Officials said public cooperation was essential to ensure that the festivals are celebrated in a peaceful and safe environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code been imposed in Ghaziabad?

Section 163 has been imposed until February 16 to maintain law and order and ensure the peaceful conduct of upcoming festivals and events like Republic Day.

What activities are prohibited under Section 163?

The assembly of four or more people is prohibited. This includes protests, rallies, processions, and other public gatherings.

Are there any restrictions on drone usage in Ghaziabad?

Yes, flying drones without permission will lead to strict action. Drone operations are completely banned within a 1-kilometre radius of government offices.

What measures are being taken to ensure security across the district?

Police patrolling has been intensified, and intelligence agencies are activated to monitor the situation. Surveillance is also being maintained on individuals likely to disturb peace.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad Section 163 February 16 Gatherings Rallies Banned
