Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldVenezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit

Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit

Trump acknowledged the gesture, praising Machado, despite previously criticising her leadership potential and preferring to engage with Delcy Rodriguez.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Thursday that she “presented” her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump following a meeting at the White House, a symbolic gesture involving an award the Nobel committee says cannot be transferred.

Speaking to reporters outside the US Capitol, Machado said she had offered the medal to Trump after their talks. She did not clarify whether the president accepted or kept it, according to AFP.

A Symbolic Gesture Steeped in History

Machado framed the move as a historical parallel, likening it to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French officer who aided the United States during the Revolutionary War, and later presented a medal to Simón Bolívar, the Venezuelan leader of independence struggles against Spain.

Drawing on that comparison, Machado said that two centuries later, the people of Bolívar were returning the gesture to what she described as the “heir of Washington.” As she presented the Nobel Peace Prize medal, she called it recognition of Trump’s “unique commitment to our freedom,” according to her remarks.

Nobel Committee: Prize Cannot Be Transferred

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has previously made clear that the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be revoked, shared or transferred. In a post on X, the committee said the name of the laureate “stands for all time,” even if the medal itself changes hands.

Trump acknowledged Machado's gesture, praising her as a "wonderful woman who has been through so much." In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!" 

Trump has long said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and had earlier dismissed Machado as unfit to lead Venezuela when she won the award.

Machado’s meeting with Trump on Thursday marked their first in-person encounter. The discussions lasted a little over an hour and were described by Machado as “great.” She said she was counting on Trump to support freedom in Venezuela, adding that he understood the country’s crisis and cared about the suffering of its people.

Despite the meeting, Trump reiterated that Machado does not command the “respect” needed to lead Venezuela.

Instead of working with her, Trump has previously said he would engage with interim president Delcy Rodríguez, warning her of the use of force if she failed to comply with key US demands, beginning with measures that would benefit American oil firms.

Related Video

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Maria Corina Machado present to Donald Trump?

Maria Corina Machado presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House.

Can the Nobel Peace Prize medal be transferred?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee states that the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred. The laureate's name stands for all time.

What was the symbolic meaning behind Machado's gesture?

Machado framed the gesture as a historical parallel, likening it to past acts of offering medals to leaders, signifying support and recognition of Trump's commitment to freedom in Venezuela.

How did Donald Trump react to the gesture?

Trump acknowledged the gesture, calling Machado a 'wonderful woman' and expressing his honor in meeting her. He posted about the gesture on Truth Social.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Donald Trump Maria Corina Machado
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Amid Iran Protests, MEA Prepares To Facilitate Return Of Indians
Election 2025
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
BMC Exit Poll: BJP+ Set For Big Win; Thackeray Brothers’ Camp Trails
India
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI
World
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
US Warship Move, Iran’s U-Turn On Sultani Execution: 4 Signals On What Happens Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Chinese Manja Claims Lives Across India; Multiple Injuries Reported
West Bengal: ED Claims Mamata Hindering Coal Scam Probe; Supreme Court Hearing Underway
West Bengal: ED Accuses West Bengal Govt of Obstructing Probe, Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Supreme Court Hears ED Plea, Allegations of Obstruction Against Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
Maharastra Polls: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in BMC Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget