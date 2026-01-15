DGCA Probes Engine Damage To Air India A350 After Ground Incident At IGI

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that on January 15, 2026, Air India’s A350 aircraft (registration VT-JRB), operating Flight AI-101 from Delhi to New York, was forced to return shortly after take-off due to the closure of Iranian airspace. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 28 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Container Strikes Engine During Taxiing

After landing, while the aircraft was taxiing towards its parking bay, a cargo container entered engine number two at the junction of Taxiway N/N4, causing significant damage. The incident occurred at around 5:25 am amid dense fog and low visibility.

How The Incident Occurred

The DGCA said the container had fallen from a tug vehicle transporting baggage towards the Terminal 3 baggage area. The container dropped onto the taxiway and was subsequently ingested into the aircraft’s engine.

Following debris removal, the aircraft was parked at Stand No. 244. The DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident.

Air India Statement

Air India said that after a safe landing, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in heavy fog, which struck the right engine. The aircraft was immediately moved to its designated parking stand.

An Air India spokesperson said it was a case of foreign object damage and that a detailed technical investigation was under way. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for inspection and repairs, which could impact some A350 routes.

Video Of Incident Circulates Online

A video related to the incident has gone viral, showing the aircraft stationary on the runway with ground staff gathered around it. Damage marks near the engine are also visible in the footage.