As Delhi AQI Worsens, Singapore Issues Health Advisory Amid Severe Pollution

The advisory also highlighted that the Delhi government has urged residents, particularly children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions, to remain indoors.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
As Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day on Monday, the Singapore High Commission in India issued a health advisory for its nationals living in the Delhi-NCR region, urging them to follow local government instructions, including staying indoors and wearing masks when outdoors. The warning came amid thick smog, sharply reduced visibility and widespread disruption to flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with pollution levels consistently breaching the hazardous threshold across the capital.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 437 at around 2 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer application. All air quality monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI readings of 400 or above, placing the capital firmly in the ‘severe’ category.

Singapore Issues Advisory For Nationals

In a post on its official X handle, the Singapore High Commission said that on 13 December 2025, Indian authorities had invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -the highest level of emergency measures-across the Delhi National Capital Region. Under GRAP Stage 4, construction and industrial activities face stringent restrictions, while schools and offices are encouraged to adopt hybrid or remote working arrangements.

The advisory also highlighted that the Delhi government has urged residents, particularly children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory or cardiac conditions, to remain indoors as far as possible. Those who must step outside have been advised to use protective masks. “In this regard, the High Commission urges Singapore nationals in the Delhi National Capital Region to pay heed to this advice,” it said.

Flights Disrupted As Smog Persists

The High Commission further warned that poor visibility caused by dense smog could disrupt air travel. It noted that Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airlines had already issued advisories, asking passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules.

Flight operations at Delhi airport continued to be affected, with both domestic and international services facing delays. According to airport sources, more than 400 flights have been delayed so far, while 61 flights were cancelled and five diverted.

Under CPCB classification, AQI levels between 301 and 400 are considered ‘very poor’, while any reading above 400 is categorised as ‘severe’. AQI levels of 450 and above fall under ‘severe plus’, with 500 deemed seriously dangerous, triggering the strictest mitigation measures.

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI Health Alert Government Advisory
