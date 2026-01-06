Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStates32nd Foundation Day Of Patanjali Yogpeeth: Ramdev Says 90% Of The World Will Follow Sanatan Dharma

32nd Foundation Day Of Patanjali Yogpeeth: Ramdev Says 90% Of The World Will Follow Sanatan Dharma

Patanjali Yogpeeth marks its 32nd Foundation Day as Swami Ramdev says Sanatan Dharma, yoga, and Ayurveda will shape global lifestyle and healthcare.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)

Patanjali Yogpeeth today celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna shared the institution’s journey, achievements, and future vision. Students from various Patanjali educational institutions gave impressive performances of yoga, mallakhamb, and martial arts.

The Flag of Sanatan on the Global Stage

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev expressed confidence that the Sanatan way of life will become the global lifestyle in the coming times. He said, “Yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy will emerge as the world’s leading systems of medicine. Our goal is that 80–90% of the world’s population follows Sanatan values.”

Highlighting the role of the Indian Education Board, Swami Ramdev stated that once India’s education system is fully established, the value of the Indian rupee and passport will rise globally. He envisioned a future where students from 200 countries come to Patanjali for education. He also announced plans for the establishment of Patanjali Global University, which will offer all modern streams of education.

32nd Foundation Day Of Patanjali Yogpeeth: Ramdev Says 90% Of The World Will Follow Sanatan Dharma

Success Born Out of Struggle

Acharya Balkrishna recalled the challenges faced over the last three decades and said that Patanjali’s journey has been full of ups and downs and intense struggles. Praising Swami Ramdev’s “unyielding determination,” he said that without government support, Patanjali has carried out historic work in the fields of education, health, and agriculture.

Referring to Patanjali’s impact on the FMCG sector, he said, “Because of Patanjali, large multinational companies were forced to curb their arbitrary pricing.” He also highlighted Patanjali’s contribution to agriculture, stating that the organization has trained farmers in organic farming across 19 states, helping them become economically stronger.

Call for a Self-Reliant and Empowered India

During the program, Swami Ramdev urged the youth of the country to take pride in India’s ancient rishi traditions. He emphasized that India’s ultimate glory can only be achieved through courage and valour. At the conclusion of the event, several service-oriented individuals were entrusted with new organizational responsibilities, along with a renewed pledge to dedicate the institution to the welfare of humanity.

Related Video

Indore Water Crisis: 15 Dead After Drinking Contaminated Water, Situation Still Critical

Published at : 06 Jan 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna

Top Headlines

World
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
'Have To Fix The Country First': Trump Says No Election In Venezuela In Next 30 Days
Cities
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection; Video Viral
Objectionable Slogans Raised Against Modi, Shah At JNU Against Umar Khalid's Bail Rejection
World
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
Hindu Trader Killed In Bangladesh Again: Second Death In 24 Hours Raises Alarm
World
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela
'I Am Still President': Maduro Says He Was 'Kidnapped'; US Rejects Regime Change In Venezuela

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget