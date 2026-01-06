Patanjali Yogpeeth today celebrated its 32nd Foundation Day with great enthusiasm. On this occasion, Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna shared the institution’s journey, achievements, and future vision. Students from various Patanjali educational institutions gave impressive performances of yoga, mallakhamb, and martial arts.

The Flag of Sanatan on the Global Stage

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev expressed confidence that the Sanatan way of life will become the global lifestyle in the coming times. He said, “Yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy will emerge as the world’s leading systems of medicine. Our goal is that 80–90% of the world’s population follows Sanatan values.”

Highlighting the role of the Indian Education Board, Swami Ramdev stated that once India’s education system is fully established, the value of the Indian rupee and passport will rise globally. He envisioned a future where students from 200 countries come to Patanjali for education. He also announced plans for the establishment of Patanjali Global University, which will offer all modern streams of education.

Success Born Out of Struggle

Acharya Balkrishna recalled the challenges faced over the last three decades and said that Patanjali’s journey has been full of ups and downs and intense struggles. Praising Swami Ramdev’s “unyielding determination,” he said that without government support, Patanjali has carried out historic work in the fields of education, health, and agriculture.

Referring to Patanjali’s impact on the FMCG sector, he said, “Because of Patanjali, large multinational companies were forced to curb their arbitrary pricing.” He also highlighted Patanjali’s contribution to agriculture, stating that the organization has trained farmers in organic farming across 19 states, helping them become economically stronger.

Call for a Self-Reliant and Empowered India

During the program, Swami Ramdev urged the youth of the country to take pride in India’s ancient rishi traditions. He emphasized that India’s ultimate glory can only be achieved through courage and valour. At the conclusion of the event, several service-oriented individuals were entrusted with new organizational responsibilities, along with a renewed pledge to dedicate the institution to the welfare of humanity.