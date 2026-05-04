Who Won F1 Miami GP 2026? Final Results & Highlights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kimi Antonelli secured a thrilling Miami GP victory after early chaos.

Antonelli faced intense pressure from Norris throughout the race.

Leclerc spun late, losing podium positions to Russell and Verstappen.

F1 Miami GP Result: A thrilling race packed with early drama and late twists saw Kimi Antonelli emerge victorious after fending off relentless pressure. The contest began with immediate intensity, setting the tone for an unpredictable showdown that featured spins, crashes, and multiple lead changes before settling into a tense duel at the front. Right from the lights going out, the race erupted into action. Antonelli found himself battling wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in a three-car fight heading into the opening corner.

Antonelli vs Norris: A Battle To The Finish

As the race settled, the contest evolved into a gripping fight between Antonelli and Norris. The McLaren driver stayed within striking distance throughout the closing laps, applying consistent pressure without finding a way past.

Despite the mounting tension, Antonelli maintained composure and controlled the pace to cross the line first. The victory marked a significant milestone, as he became the first driver to convert his first three pole positions into race wins.

Norris finished 3.264 seconds behind in second place, while Piastri secured third after a dramatic late-race shuffle. Leclerc, who had been in podium contention, spun in the closing laps but managed to continue. However, he lost positions to George Russell and Verstappen, eventually finishing behind them.

Blend Of Chaos & High-Quality Racing

The race delivered a blend of chaos and high-quality racing, with Antonelli once again proving his growing stature on the grid. Both the Mercedes and Red Bull machines struggled for grip, resulting in lock-ups that disrupted their momentum.

Verstappen’s race took a major hit soon after, as he spun and dropped down the order. The early laps remained chaotic, with positions constantly changing hands. Antonelli, Leclerc, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Verstappen all spent time leading the race at different stages.

Further disruption came when separate incidents involving Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly triggered a Safety Car period in the opening phase, bunching up the field and adding to the unpredictability.