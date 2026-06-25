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HomeSportsWATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi

WATCH: Neymar Opens Up About His Special Bond With Lionel Messi

Neymar made an emotional return for Brazil after nearly three years and later praised Lionel Messi, calling him a great friend and an even better person off the field.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neymar and Messi shared iconic football partnerships at two clubs.

Neymar returned to the FIFA World Cup stage after a long gap of nearly three years. The Brazilian star had been out of action for the national team since suffering an ACL injury in 2023, but finally made his comeback as Brazil faced Scotland in their group-stage clash.

Brazil went on to win the match 3-0, while Neymar came on as a substitute in the second half. The return was an emotional moment for both Neymar and the fans, who welcomed him with loud cheers throughout the game.

Neymar Praises Messi

Neymar was speaking to the media after Brazil's victory over Scotland when he was asked about Lionel Messi, who was celebrating his birthday.

The reporter asked: “It's Messi's birthday. What words do you have for your friend Leo Messi?”

Neymar laughed and said: "Messi is an even better person off the field."

The reporter then added: "He's also a great person on the field, so imagine what he's like off it!"

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: 

ALSO READ | Vinícius Júnior Double Powers Brazil Past Scotland Into Round Of 32

Neymar replied: "That's why I'm so happy to know him and have played with him. He's a great friend. We've talked a lot, including over the last few days, and he knows how much I love him."

Neymar And Messi Played Together

Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi have shared one of football's most iconic partnerships over the years.

The two first played together at Barcelona, where they formed a deadly attacking combination and won several major trophies together.

After Messi left Barcelona in 2021, the duo reunited at Paris Saint-Germain. During their time together in France, they helped PSG win Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

ALSO READ | Neymar Breaks Down In Tears After Brazil Comeback At FIFA World Cup 2026

Over the years, Neymar and Messi have played more than 200 matches together across Barcelona and PSG. Their partnership remains one of the most successful and admired combinations in modern football.

With Neymar now back in Brazil colours and Messi continuing to shine for Argentina, fans are once again enjoying watching two of football's biggest stars making headlines at the FIFA World Cup.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which clubs did Neymar and Messi play for together?

Neymar and Messi first played together at Barcelona, winning major trophies. They later reunited at Paris Saint-Germain, securing Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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