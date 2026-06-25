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HomeSportsFootballVinícius Júnior Double Powers Brazil Past Scotland Into Round Of 32

Vinícius Júnior Double Powers Brazil Past Scotland Into Round Of 32

Brazil wasted little time asserting their authority over the contest, punishing a major defensive lapse in the Scottish backline just seven minutes after the opening whistle.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 06:54 AM (IST)

Five-time world champions Brazil officially stamped their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage, executing a clinical 3-0 demolition of Scotland at Miami Stadium. A spectacular first-half brace from talismanic winger Vinícius Júnior, coupled with a second-half exclamation point from Matheus Cunha, secured all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and locked down the absolute top spot in Group C.

The dominant performance also featured an emotional second-half cameo from legendary forward Neymar, who made his tournament debut off the bench after successfully overcoming a stubborn calf injury.

Vinícius Jr. Ignites Miami Early On

Brazil wasted little time asserting their authority over the contest, punishing a major defensive lapse in the Scottish backline just seven minutes after the opening whistle.

Match Timeline:

07' | Goal: Vinícius Júnior (Assisted by Rayan) - 1-0

45' | Goal: Vinícius Júnior (Assisted by Bruno Guimarães) - 2-0

60' | Goal: Matheus Cunha (Assisted by Bruno Guimarães) - 3-0

76' | Tournament Debut: Neymar replaces Matheus Cunha

The breakthrough materialized when young forward Rayan intercepting a sloppy, misplaced pass from Scottish defender Scott McKenna. Rayan instantly threaded a sharp pass into the path of Vinícius Júnior, who used his electric pace to round Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly passing the ball into the open net.

With that early strike, Vinícius carved his name deeper into Brazilian football folklore, becoming the first player from the footballing nation in 24 years to find the back of the net in all three opening group stage games - matching a legendary feat achieved by Ronaldo Nazário and Rivaldo back in 2002.

Doubling Up and Sealing the Group

While Scotland struggled to mount meaningful counter-attacks against Brazil's highly disciplined central defensive pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, the Seleção continued to probe for openings. Vinícius thought he had doubled his tally midway through the half, but the effort was eventually chalked off following an extensive VAR evaluation for offside.

However, the Real Madrid superstar would not be denied right before the interval. Deep into first-half stoppage time, midfielder Bruno Guimarães floated an inviting, pin-point cross toward the back post. Placed completely unmarked, Vinícius rose beautifully to direct a firm header past Gunn, putting Brazil firmly in control at 2-0 heading into the dressing rooms.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland attempted to salvage their tactical setup at halftime, taking off captain Andy Robertson for Kieran Tierney. However, Brazil ruthlessly slammed the door shut on the hour mark. Once again acting as the creative architect, Guimarães drove aggressively into the penalty area before feeding a pass to Matheus Cunha, whose crisp first-touch finish wrapped up the scoring at 3-0.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Brazil qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage?

Yes, Brazil officially stamped their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after defeating Scotland 3-0. They secured the absolute top spot in Group C.

Who scored Brazil's goals in their match against Scotland?

Vinícius Júnior scored a spectacular first-half brace, and Matheus Cunha added a second-half goal. Brazil won the match 3-0.

Did Neymar play in Brazil's match against Scotland?

Yes, legendary forward Neymar made his tournament debut off the bench in the second half. He successfully overcame a stubborn calf injury to play.

What notable achievement did Vinícius Júnior accomplish in this match?

Vinícius Júnior became the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in all three opening group stage games. He matched a feat achieved by Ronaldo Nazário and Rivaldo in 2002.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar FIFA World CUp 2026 Vinícius Júnior Brazil Vs Scotland Highlights
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