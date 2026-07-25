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English NewsSportsSold Vegetables, Drove Rickshaw - Now Wins India's First Commonwealth Games Medal

Sold Vegetables, Drove Rickshaw - Now Wins India's First Commonwealth Games Medal

Competing in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting event, Jhandu registered 130.9 points. He successfully lifted 181kg and 190kg, while falling short in his final attempt at 196kg.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 09:34 AM (IST)

India's standout performance on Day 2 of 2026 Commonwealth Games came from para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched a bronze medal to script history. With his podium finish, Jhandu became the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal, while also claiming the first international medal of his career.

Jhandu's rise to the podium is a story of determination and resilience. Born into a farmer's family, he battled severe financial hardships during his early years. To help support his family, he sold vegetables and later worked as an e-rickshaw driver.

Despite the challenges, he remained committed to his sporting ambitions, and his perseverance has now been rewarded with a historic medal for India.

Competing in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting event, Jhandu registered 130.9 points. He successfully lifted 181kg and 190kg, while falling short in his final attempt at 196kg. Idris Rilwan of Nigeria claimed the gold medal, with Matthew Harding taking silver.

Elsewhere, Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish after placing fourth in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting competition with 143.8 points, while Paramjeet Kumar finished seventh with 135.6 points. In para-swimming, Karthik Budigina also ended just outside the medals, finishing fourth in the men's S13 100m freestyle final.

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic achievement did Jhandu Kumar accomplish at the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

He clinched a bronze medal, making him the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal. This also marked the first international medal of his career.

In which event did Jhandu Kumar win his bronze medal?

He competed in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting event. He secured 130.9 points by successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg.

What personal struggles did Jhandu Kumar overcome on his path to success?

He battled severe financial hardships, born into a farmer's family. To support his family, he sold vegetables and later worked as an e-rickshaw driver.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2026 Jhandu Kumar
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