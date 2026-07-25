Sold Vegetables, Drove Rickshaw - Now Wins India's First Commonwealth Games Medal

India's standout performance on Day 2 of 2026 Commonwealth Games came from para-powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched a bronze medal to script history. With his podium finish, Jhandu became the first Indian para-powerlifter to win a Commonwealth Games medal, while also claiming the first international medal of his career.

Jhandu's rise to the podium is a story of determination and resilience. Born into a farmer's family, he battled severe financial hardships during his early years. To help support his family, he sold vegetables and later worked as an e-rickshaw driver.

Despite the challenges, he remained committed to his sporting ambitions, and his perseverance has now been rewarded with a historic medal for India.

Competing in the men's heavyweight para-powerlifting event, Jhandu registered 130.9 points. He successfully lifted 181kg and 190kg, while falling short in his final attempt at 196kg. Idris Rilwan of Nigeria claimed the gold medal, with Matthew Harding taking silver.

First medal in the bag!🥉



Jhandu Kumar powers #TeamIndia to its first medal at Glasgow 2026 with successful lift of 181kg and 190kg in the men’s heavyweight category of para powerlifting.



Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, today from 12:30 PM onwards, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE… pic.twitter.com/g070WNPoAJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 24, 2026

Elsewhere, Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a podium finish after placing fourth in the men's lightweight para-powerlifting competition with 143.8 points, while Paramjeet Kumar finished seventh with 135.6 points. In para-swimming, Karthik Budigina also ended just outside the medals, finishing fourth in the men's S13 100m freestyle final.