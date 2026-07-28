India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsKushare becomes first Indian to win silver in men's high jump in Commonwealth Games

Kushare becomes first Indian to win silver in men's high jump in Commonwealth Games

Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games her.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 02:59 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): National record holder Sarvesh Kushare scripted history as he became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games here.

The 31-year-old Indian cleared 2.25m to clinch the silver with Romaine Beckford of Jamaica taking the gold late on Monday night.

After sailing over 2.25m, both Kushare and Beckford failed to clear 2.28m. But the Jamaica was adjudged the gold winner on countback, as Kushare settled for the silver. The bronze went to Jack Kimani (2.20m) of England.

The other Indian in the fray, Adarsh Ram, finished fifth with 2.15m.

Before Monday, Tejaswin Shankar was the lone Indian to have won a high jump medal -- a bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Games. But Kushare bettered it with his silver.

Tejaswin also competed on Monday and retired after failing to clear 2.05m in his first attempt. The move was a precautionary measure for Tejaswin as he is competing in the men's decathlon starting on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who has a personal best of 2.29m, has not competed in too many individual high jump events in the last two years as he has been focussing on decathlon.

Son of an onion farmer at Devargaon village in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Kushare used to practice high jump by using makeshift landing pits made of corn husks, cotton, and agricultural waste, prepared by his father and childhood coach.

Earlier this month, Kushare scripted history by becoming the first Indian high jumper to finish on the podium at a Diamond League meet, claiming third place on his debut in Monaco and joining an exclusive four-member club of Indian achievers.

He had cleared 2.26m to take the third spot in a star-studded field and grabbed a remarkable personal milestone. He had set a national record of 2.31m while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar last month.

He was the fourth Indian to finish in top-three of a Diamond League event after javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra (13 times since 2022), long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (once in 2023) and former discus thrower Vikas Gowda (on two occasions in 2015).

A late bloomer, Kushare first took part in a national event when he was nearly 20 at the 2014 Junior Championships. His first national level gold came in 2018 Indian Open where he jumped 2.24m. He improved his mark to 2.26m while winning gold in the 2019 Indian Open.

He raised the bar by one centimeter to 2.27m while winning gold at the 2022 Gujarat National Games. For two years, he could not make any improvement before jumping 2.18m while finishing sixth in the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

In the process, he also became the first Indian to qualify for the men's high jump final at the World Championships. PTI PDS PDS AH AH

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 28 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Kushare becomes first Indian to win silver in men's high jump in Commonwealth Games
Kushare becomes first Indian to win silver in men's high jump in Commonwealth Games
Sports
Ajaya Babu wins silver medal in men''s 79kg weightlifting
Ajaya Babu wins silver medal in men''s 79kg weightlifting
Sports
Sajan, Aryan finish eighth in swimming finals; Patil fifth in para event
Sajan, Aryan finish eighth in swimming finals; Patil fifth in para event
Sports
Boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, Sakshi enter quarterfinals
Boxers Sachin Siwach, Ankush, Sakshi enter quarterfinals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Case Hearing Delayed as CBI Lawyer Fails to Appear in Fast Track Court
Breaking: Viral Girl Riya Ahir Reports Online Threats, Files Complaint With Cyber Crime Police
Political War Over Student Protest: Opposition Targets Government After Bihar AK-47 Firing Row
Student Tragedy: Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide, Re-Exam Scores Mentioned in Note
Political Update: Dharmendra Pradhan Receives Grand Welcome From BJP MPs After Stepping Down as Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget