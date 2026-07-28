Sharmila Dhankar clinches India''s para athletics gold in CWG

Glasgow, Jul 28 (PTI): Sharmila Dhankar scripted history on Monday as she won India's first para athletics gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top spot in the women's shot put F57 event here.

The 40-year-old produced a season-best throw of 9.81m to end India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal in the CWG.

Another Indian, Shilpa Shyla, was awarded the bronze medal following an Indian protest in controversial circumstances. Shyla had produced a personal best effort of 7.26m.

Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi was initially placed at the bronze medal position but after a protest and official review, her only valid mark was adjudged a foul. That led to Shyla being upgraded to bronze from initial fourth place. However, it is likely that a counter protest may also be launched by Nigeria.

A sobbing Shyla celebrated, along with Sharmila, after the dramatic upgradation to bronze, giving India two medals from the event.

F57 classification is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.

Infected with polio on her left leg at the age of two, Sharmila won a gold medal in the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship this year. She also took part in the 2022 Birmingham Games and finished fourth. PTI PDS PDS ATK

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