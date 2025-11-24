Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Indefinitely Postponed, Deletes All Posts From Instagram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India cricketer Smriti Mandhana has removed all wedding-related posts from Instagram, a day after indefinitely postponing her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal. The development follows her father Shrinivas Mandhana suffering “symptoms of heart attack” on Sunday and being admitted to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra. He remains under observation. Earlier in the day, reports also suggested that Palash had been hospitalised; he has since been discharged. Smriti’s move to wipe her proposal and engagement posts has intensified speculation, drawing significant attention from fans and followers.





The removal of posts included her viral proposal video, which had been widely shared by fans and fellow cricketers. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, two of Smriti’s close friends and teammates, also deleted the clip in which she confirmed the engagement. However, earlier informal posts featuring Palash still remain on her profile, indicating she has not entirely scrubbed her timeline of their presence.

The couple were preparing to formalise their relationship after reportedly dating for six years. Their wedding celebrations had generated considerable excitement among fans, particularly as several members of the Indian women’s cricket team, many from the World Cup-winning squad, had already begun arriving for the festivities. The event had been expected to be one of the most high-profile sports weddings of the year.

Both Smriti and Palash had announced their engagement through individual Instagram posts, each of which quickly went viral. Smriti, alongside her teammates, had performed a light-hearted dance to the popular Bollywood track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, while Palash shared a video of him proposing to her inside a cricket stadium, an emotional moment that resonated strongly with fans.

With Smriti prioritising her father’s health and the couple now postponing their plans, the future timeline of the wedding remains unclear. For now, players, fans and well-wishers await further updates as the cricketer focuses on her family during a challenging time.