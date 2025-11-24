Explorer
After Smriti Mandhana’s Father, Palash Muchhal Also Hospitalised, Now Recovering In Mumbai
Palash Muchhal was hospitalised a day after Smriti Mandhana’s father fell ill, forcing their wedding to be postponed. His mother says he’s now back in Mumbai, resting after stress affected his health.
Music composer Palash Muchhal has been hospitalised, just a day after cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father was admitted following a sudden health scare, an incident that also prompted the couple to postpone their wedding.
Offering an update on Palash’s condition, his mother Amita Muchhal confirmed that he has now been shifted back to Mumbai, where he is resting and recuperating.
She shared that Palash had been experiencing significant stress, which eventually “took a toll on his health.”
