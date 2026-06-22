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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Karan Aujla's 'Winning Speech' Performance At Delhi Event

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Karan Aujla's 'Winning Speech' Performance At Delhi Event

Virat Kohli joined Karan Aujla on stage during a live performance of 'Winning Speech' at the One8 event and revealed why the song means so much to him.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli joined singer Karan Aujla on stage at One8 event.
  • Kohli enjoyed Aujla's live performance of Winning Speech.
  • Kohli explained the song resonates due to shared life experiences.

Virat Kohli Karan Aujla Song Reaction: Virat Kohli and Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla produced one of the standout moments of the One8 event in New Delhi. The Indian batting icon was on stage during Aujla's live performance of his popular track Winning Speech, creating an unforgettable scene for fans. Videos from the event quickly caught attention online, showing Kohli enjoying the performance. He was seen clapping along, and moving to the beat as Aujla performed in front of a packed crowd. Check it out:

The interaction between two of India's biggest faces in sport and music became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening. The moment gained even more significance because of Kohli's personal connection with the song, something he later explained during a conversation at the event.

Winning Speech Holds A Special Place For Kohli

Before joining Aujla on stage, Kohli opened up about the song that has become a regular part of his pre-match routine.

“You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You also represent your story, which is quite special. The one track I resonate with the most is ‘Winning Speech’,” he said during the event, where Karan Aujla was also present.

The former India captain then revealed why the song connects with him on a deeper level.

“It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches.”

Also Check: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

Kohli's emotional remark offered a rare glimpse into the personal experiences that shape his mindset before stepping onto the field.

The veteran batsman has been away from international action recently after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final. Despite the setback, he played a decisive role in RCB's title-winning campaign with a match-winning innings against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.

That said, Kohli has been named in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and is expected to return to action next month.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What song did Karan Aujla perform that Virat Kohli reacted to?

Karan Aujla performed his popular track

Why is the song 'Winning Speech' special to Virat Kohli?

Kohli explained that the song resonates with him as it reflects a journey similar to his own, especially losing his father at a young age. He often listens to it as part of his pre-match routine.

What was Virat Kohli's recent cricket setback?

Virat Kohli recently suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final, which sidelined him from international action. Despite this, he played a crucial role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill RCB IPL Karan Aujla
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