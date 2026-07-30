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English NewsSportsIndia beat Namibia to seal second straight win in men''s pairs lawn bowls

India beat Namibia to seal second straight win in men''s pairs lawn bowls

Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): India continued their impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought victory over Namibia in the Men's Pairs Section B Round 2 Match 2 here on Wednesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 02:35 AM (IST)

Glasgow, Jul 29 (PTI): India continued their impressive start to the lawn bowls competition at the Commonwealth Games with a hard-fought victory over Namibia in the Men's Pairs Section B Round 2 Match 2 here on Wednesday.

Building on Tuesday's dramatic tie-break win over Cook Islands, the Indian duo of 'lead' Navneet Singh and 'skip' Dinesh Kumar displayed remarkable composure to come from behind and clinch the opening set 5-3.

Namibia looked in control after racing to a 3-0 lead, but the Indian pair responded with a superb run of precise deliveries and tactical play.

Navneet and Dinesh seized the momentum by scoring five points on the trot, turning the set on its head and leaving their opponents with little room for a comeback.

The second set was far more straightforward for the Indians, who dominated proceedings from the outset.

They established an early 2-0 advantage and steadily extended it to 6-1 with consistent shot-making and effective control of the jack.

Namibia managed to pull back two points late in the set to narrow the margin to 6-3, but the result was never in doubt as the Indians comfortably closed out the contest to register their second successive win in the group stage.

India's Nayanmoni Saikia produced a commanding performance to defeat Isle of Man's Caroline Whitehead 2-0 in the Women's Singles Section C Round 2, Match 3.

Saikia dominated the opening set 11-2 to seize control of the contest before maintaining her superiority throughout the second set, winning it 7-4 to complete a comfortable straight-sets victory. PTI AM UNG AM AM TAP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2026 02:45 AM (IST)
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