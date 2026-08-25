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English NewsSportsSerena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply

Serena Returned, But What About Roger Federer? Swiss Legend Has Brutal Reply

Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has shut down any lingering hopes of a professional return, offering a candid response when asked what it would take for him to make a comeback similar to Serena Williams.

Speaking at a recent public event, the 45-year-old Swiss legend revealed that his physical condition makes competing at the highest level completely out of the question.

"My Knee is Done": Why a Return is Off the Table

When pressed on whether he could ever follow the path of iconic contemporaries returning to the tour, Federer's reply was stark and uncompromising:

"No, no, no, no, no, not at all. Thanks for asking. I wasn't sure if the question was going to get asked, but I'm happy you did so I can clarify in case anybody thought so. No, no, no, not at all. And I think you anyway have to enter the doping pool; like, God, there are way too many obstacles," he said.

"And I'm too busy. I'm barely finding time to play any exhos. So imagine a Tour and the body is done. But I'm very happy how I'm feeling. So, all good and just a fan now. Just enjoying watching."

Federer explained that his post-retirement life focuses on staying pain-free during day-to-day activities rather than undergoing the grueling physical strain required for professional competition.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams both stepped away from professional tennis in September 2022, but their post-retirement journeys have taken completely different directions.

Williams chose the US Open for her farewell and recently made an unexpected return to competitive tennis. She featured in doubles on grass in June before receiving a singles wildcard for Wimbledon. However, her comeback ended with a three-set defeat, followed by an injury that forced her to withdraw. Serena later teamed up with sister Venus at the Cincinnati Open, but the pair lost their opening-round match.

Federer, meanwhile, has shown no desire to follow the same path.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Serena Williams Roger Federer
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