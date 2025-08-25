BCCI Ends Dream11 Sponsorship After Online Gaming Bill 2025 Becomes Law

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsBCCI Ends Dream11 Sponsorship After Online Gaming Bill 2025 Becomes Law

The move marks a significant shift in Indian cricket sponsorships, with the board confirming it will avoid future ties with companies operating in the online money gaming sector.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will end its association with fantasy gaming platform Dream11 after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, officially became law.

The move marks a significant shift in Indian cricket sponsorships, with the board confirming it will avoid future ties with companies operating in the online money gaming sector. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told ANI, “BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future.”

A Major Blow to Fantasy Gaming Firms

The new law strictly prohibits any entity from offering, aiding, or advertising services linked to online money gaming. With this legislation in force, companies like Dream11 and My11Circle face a major setback. Collectively, these platforms contribute close to Rs 1,000 crore through sponsorship deals with Indian cricket and the IPL.

Dream11 had signed a high-value contract worth $44 million (approximately Rs 358 crore) for the 2023–2026 cycle as Team India’s title sponsor. In addition to its cricket commitments, Dream11 is also the official fantasy partner of the Indian Super League (ISL).

No Penalty for Dream11 Under Current Contract

Despite the termination, Dream11 will not face financial penalties. The existing agreement includes a clause protecting the sponsor in case its core business is restricted by law. Consequently, the company is not obliged to make any further payments for the remainder of the sponsorship term.

In a statement following the bill’s passage, Dream11 said: “We have always been a law-abiding company and have always conducted our business in compliance with the law. While we believe that progressive legislation would have been the way forward, we will respect the law and fully comply with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025," reported India Today.

Impact on Player Endorsements

The ripple effect of this legislation is expected to extend beyond institutional sponsorships. Endorsement deals for individual cricketers with fantasy gaming platforms are likely to be severely curtailed, impacting a lucrative segment of personal branding for many players.
With the government’s stance now clear, BCCI will need to scout for new partners to replace Dream11 in major sponsorship roles. The decision could reshape the commercial dynamics of Indian cricket in the coming years.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dream11 BCCI Online Gaming Ban Bill
