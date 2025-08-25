iPhone Foldable Might Be A Reality After iPhone 17. From Price To Specs, Every Leak We Know Of

iPhone Foldable: Apple is entering the foldable phone race, and fans might not need to wait long. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has reported that the company is developing its first foldable iPhone, codenamed the V68, which will be introduced in the fall of 2026. The book-like style is reminiscent of Samsung's foldables with a bendable screen that transforms into a tablet-sized display, with arguably one of the most anticipated iPhones of the last several years. Suppliers are apparently preparing to produce massively in early 2026.

Foldable iPhone Cameras, Features, and Design Changes

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to feature four cameras, one on the cover, one on the inside, and two on the back. Interestingly, Apple might replace Face ID with the Touch ID sensor, which was used in its older iPhone models.

In line with its eSIM-only approach, the device will debut without a physical SIM slot, as would the iPhone Air. Early models will be in black and white, although possibly more colours will be introduced following market trends and any feedback collected during testing.

Apple’s first foldable phone will be book-style, use Touch ID not Face ID, use a C2 modem, have four total cameras and only use eSIM. The screen’s crease is less visible than current foldables. Recently, Apple changed display from on-cell to in-cell touch. https://t.co/hrIdMXAAXw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 24, 2025

Apple’s Big Tech Shift

The foldable will feature the C2 cellular modem, which Apple will also use in the iPhone 18 Pro-series, its first in-house cellular modem. This is a major step moving forward as Apple tries to minimise dependence on Qualcomm and keep a closer grip on how iPhones behave and connect.

The foldable will also feature an in-cell touch display instead of the previous on-cell. This change is expected to reduce crease visibility, one of the more frequent issues in foldables and enhance touch response.

The pricing and branding remain elusive, yet analysts say that Apple's foldable can easily turn into a status symbol to loyal buyers who queue outside the stores when a new iPhone is launched.

After years of rumours and delays, Apple’s entry into foldables could reshape the smartphone market all over again, just like the first iPhone did back in 2007.