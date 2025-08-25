The final week of August has multiple bank holidays lined up. As the festive season gets into full swing, there are several holidays scheduled as per the central bank’s calendar. Multiple branches across India will remain shut on different days due to regional festivals and observances. Customers planning significant banking activities are advised to take note of these closures to avoid last-minute hassles.

Bank holidays in India often vary by state, depending on local traditions and festivals. Therefore, it is always recommended to check the specific holiday list of your bank branch for accurate information.

Why You Should Plan Ahead

While digital banking has reduced dependency on physical branches, certain services such as cheque clearance, demand drafts, and other negotiable instruments still require branch visits. The RBI issues the annual holiday list under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the processing of cheques and promissory notes. These services remain suspended on designated holidays.

Customers can still use online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI platforms for most day-to-day transactions. However, if you have critical banking requirements, advance planning can help you avoid disruptions.

Bank Holidays This Week: August 25-31

August 25 (Monday): Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will remain closed for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday): A major holiday across several cities for Ganesh Chaturthi and related observances. Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

August 28 (Thursday): Banks in Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday): All banks nationwide will remain shut for the weekly holiday.

Additionally, financial markets including BSE and NSE will remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, so investors and traders should plan their transactions accordingly.

Services Available During Holidays

Despite branch closures, customers can still carry out essential transactions using internet banking, mobile banking apps, and UPI platforms. ATMs will function normally for cash withdrawals. Unless otherwise notified by your bank for technical reasons, digital channels will continue to operate seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking services.

Bank holidays can impact in-branch operations temporarily, but with the growing availability of digital solutions, customers can manage most financial activities without interruption.

Plan ahead and stay informed to avoid inconvenience during this festive week.