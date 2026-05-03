Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsNot the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat

Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat

Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 May 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya did not hold back, admitting their IPL 2026 campaign never really got off the ground after the five-time champions slumped to yet another heavy defeat -- an eight-wicket thrashing by Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians failed to post a challenging total, managing just 159 for 7 with Naman Dhir emerging as the lone standout batter, scoring 57. In reply, CSK chased down the target in 18.1 overs to move to eight points from nine games and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians, though not mathematically out of contention, face a steep climb, languishing on four points after seven defeats in nine matches and sitting ninth on the table.

"Not the season," conceded Pandya after the match, as neither their batting nor bowling showed any real spark.

"They (CSK) played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better," he added.

He added that a total in the 180-190 range might have given them a better chance, admitting Chennai Super Kings were superior with both bat and ball on the day.

"(A score of) 180-190 should have been a good total. We couldn't get the momentum. It was more about playing calculative cricket. Overall, as a bowling unit, they were better and as a batting unit, we weren't better. The bowling options which we had, we went with it," he said.

Asked if his bowlers needed to be more aggressive defending a modest total, he said, "I don't know what aggressive we would have been. I think we would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out. But, yeah, it was, the bowling option which we had, we went with it and they just played smart cricket. And yeah, they were better." Player of the Match Ruturaj Gaikwad said chasing 20-30 runs fewer made the task significantly easier for Chennai Super Kings.

"We started well, then they got momentum. We pulled it back after powerplay and were chasing 20-30 runs less. It was about getting a good start and then one of the batters had to go deep," said Gaikwad, who scored an unbeaten 67.

"Feels good to bat till the end. I was always feeling well, confident. .But in T20s you can hit good shots straight to fielders. But my team-mates and management made sure I was feeling well. I wanted to make sure to take the team to the end if I got a start," he added. PTI AM AM ATK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 03 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 03 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat
Not the season, admits MI skipper Hardik Pandya after another defeat
Sports
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
CSK Vs MI LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Mumbai Fight For Survival In Must-Win Clash
Sports
CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Highlights: Gaikwad Stars With 67 As Chennai Cruise Past Mumbai
CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Highlights: Gaikwad Stars With 67 As Chennai Cruise Past Mumbai
Sports
WATCH: Priyansh Arya & Preity Zinta Reach Out To Fan Hit By Six, Offer Special Invite
WATCH: Priyansh Arya & Preity Zinta Reach Out To Fan Hit By Six, Offer Special Invite
Advertisement

Videos

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation
Election: Re-Polling in Bengal’s 15 Booths Continues, Voter Turnout Strong Amid High Drama
SC hearing: Kapil Sibal Defends EC Circular in SC, Says No Challenge to Election Process
breaking: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams TMC, Calls SC Decision a Setback; Questions Punjab Police Action
Bihar Mob Fury: Enraged Locals Thrash neighbor Following Attempted Sexual Assault at Wedding House
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget