Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neeraj Chopra misses 2026 Asian Games due to ankle injury.

Chopra expressed sadness, recalling two past Asian Games gold.

His note detailed decision difficulty, friends provide valuable support.

Neeraj Chopra Emotional Note: Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after an ankle ligament injury forced the Olympic champion to pull out of the competition. For him, the withdrawal is particularly painful given the special connection he has built with the continental event. The Indian javelin star has won gold at the Asian Games on both occasions he has competed. He first stood on top of the podium at the 2018 Jakarta edition before successfully defending his title in Hangzhou in 2023.

Chopra was expected to return to the event this year and continue that remarkable record, but his injury has brought those plans to an abrupt end.

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Difficult Period

In a personal note on LinkedIn, Neeraj Chopra admitted that accepting the decision was difficult after spending considerable time weighing his options.

“The Asian Games has given me some of the most special moments of my career, and not being able to represent India at this edition is difficult. I have been dealing with an ankle ligament injury, and after a lot of consideration, I had to accept that I will not be able to compete,”

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The Asian Games have played an important role in his career, giving him two gold medals and some of his most memorable sporting moments.

The injury, unfortunately, left the star athlete facing a different challenge away from competition.

He also spoke about the role his close friends have played while he deals with the disappointment.

“I have friends who know I'm not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don't ask me about my ankle. Instead, they talk about everyday things, laugh, reminisce about old times and make plans to meet again."

"This reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” he added.

Two Asian Games Gold Medals To His Name

Neeraj Chopra's absence will be felt by the Indian contingent, particularly because of his history at the Asian Games.

His gold medal at Jakarta 2018 marked his first Asian Games title, and he followed it up with another gold in Hangzhou five years later.

Those victories have made the continental competition an important part of his career. Missing the 2026 edition therefore represents more than simply sitting out another tournament for Chopra.

The 2026 Games in Aichi-Nagoya were expected to provide another opportunity for the Indian javelin thrower to compete on a major international stage. Instead, his focus will now turn towards recovering from the ankle ligament injury.