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English NewsSportsNeeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

Neeraj Chopra has opened up on the heartbreak of missing the 2026 Asian Games due to an injury, admitting he is “not in the best place right now.”

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Neeraj Chopra misses 2026 Asian Games due to ankle injury.
  • Chopra expressed sadness, recalling two past Asian Games gold.
  • His note detailed decision difficulty, friends provide valuable support.

Neeraj Chopra Emotional Note: Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, after an ankle ligament injury forced the Olympic champion to pull out of the competition. For him, the withdrawal is particularly painful given the special connection he has built with the continental event. The Indian javelin star has won gold at the Asian Games on both occasions he has competed. He first stood on top of the podium at the 2018 Jakarta edition before successfully defending his title in Hangzhou in 2023.

Chopra was expected to return to the event this year and continue that remarkable record, but his injury has brought those plans to an abrupt end.

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Difficult Period

In a personal note on LinkedIn, Neeraj Chopra admitted that accepting the decision was difficult after spending considerable time weighing his options.

“The Asian Games has given me some of the most special moments of my career, and not being able to represent India at this edition is difficult. I have been dealing with an ankle ligament injury, and after a lot of consideration, I had to accept that I will not be able to compete,”

Read More: Abhishek Sharma Bigger Than Yuvraj Singh? Former Pakistan Cricketer Makes Bold Assessment

The Asian Games have played an important role in his career, giving him two gold medals and some of his most memorable sporting moments.

The injury, unfortunately, left the star athlete facing a different challenge away from competition. 

He also spoke about the role his close friends have played while he deals with the disappointment. 

“I have friends who know I'm not in the best place right now, but when they call, they don't ask me about my ankle. Instead, they talk about everyday things, laugh, reminisce about old times and make plans to meet again."

"This reminds me that there is more to life than the next competition. It helps more than they probably realise,” he added.

Two Asian Games Gold Medals To His Name

Neeraj Chopra's absence will be felt by the Indian contingent, particularly because of his history at the Asian Games.

His gold medal at Jakarta 2018 marked his first Asian Games title, and he followed it up with another gold in Hangzhou five years later.

Those victories have made the continental competition an important part of his career. Missing the 2026 edition therefore represents more than simply sitting out another tournament for Chopra.

The 2026 Games in Aichi-Nagoya were expected to provide another opportunity for the Indian javelin thrower to compete on a major international stage. Instead, his focus will now turn towards recovering from the ankle ligament injury.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Neeraj Chopra miss the 2026 Asian Games?

Neeraj Chopra will miss the 2026 Asian Games due to an ankle ligament injury. He had to withdraw from the competition after much consideration.

What is Neeraj Chopra's history at the Asian Games?

Neeraj Chopra has won gold medals at both Asian Games he competed in, first in Jakarta 2018 and then in Hangzhou 2023. The event holds special significance for him.

How does Neeraj Chopra feel about withdrawing from the 2026 Asian Games?

He finds it difficult to accept, as the Asian Games have given him some of his most special career moments. He shared his disappointment in a personal note on LinkedIn.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Neeraj Chopra Neeraj Chopra Injury Asian Games 2026
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