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English NewsSports'Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi Highlights UP's Sports Revolution And Women's Empowerment On Navratri

'Padak Lao, Pad Pao': CM Yogi Highlights UP's Sports Revolution And Women's Empowerment On Navratri

CM Yogi emphasized that under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ scheme, international medal winners are receiving direct government job appointments alongside financial awards ranging into lakhs and crores.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

Marking the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered greetings to the state while highlighting the ongoing transformation of the regional sports ecosystem and women's empowerment.

Invoking Maa Katyayani as an emblem of female courage, resolve, and undefeated spirit, the Chief Minister underscored how governance reform since 2017 has replaced former security concerns with active athletic support.

'Padak Lao, Pad Pao' & Direct Recruitment Initiatives

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized that under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ (Bring Medals, Get Posts) scheme, international medal winners are receiving direct government job appointments alongside financial awards ranging into lakhs and crores.

The state sports infrastructure has expanded systematically across multiple tiers, spanning village-level playing grounds, block-level mini stadiums, district facilities, divisional colleges, and the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut.

Criticism of Pre-2017 Administration

Taking to X, the Chief Minister criticized previous governance models for restricting women's safety and sports growth. He noted that prior to 2017, athletic facilities faced neglect or unauthorized influence, limiting opportunities for emerging talent.

He stated that over the past nine and a half years, state policy has prioritized law and order, systemic encouragement, and expanded athletic access.

International Impact of UP Athletes

The policy changes continue to yield results on international stages, with several women athletes from Uttar Pradesh achieving major podium finishes across global competitions:

Athletics: Parul Chaudhary, Priyanka Goswami, Prachi Chaudhary, and Annu Rani.

Cricket: Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh.

Judo: Asmita Dey.

Hockey: Vandana Kataria.

Wrestling: Divya Kakran.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
YOGI ADITYANATH UTTAR PRADESH NEWS
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