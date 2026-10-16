Rohit Sharma's World Record That Virat Kohli May Never Be Able To Break

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have established themselves as two of the biggest names in international cricket, thanks to their remarkable batting achievements. However, when it comes to six-hitting across all three formats, Rohit has built a substantial lead over his long-time teammate. The former India captain holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket, with 674 maximums to his name, according to the statistics provided.

Virat Kohli Trails Rohit Sharma In Six-Hitting Record

Virat Kohli has broken numerous batting records throughout his illustrious career, but matching Rohit's tally of international sixes remains a significant challenge. Kohli has struck 335 sixes across Tests, ODIs and T20 Internationals, leaving him 339 behind Rohit.

The difference highlights Rohit's power-hitting ability and his penchant for clearing the boundary across formats. While Kohli has built his reputation on consistency and run-scoring, Rohit's aggressive approach has helped him accumulate an impressive number of sixes.

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Rohit Sharma Also Holds ODI Sixes Record

Rohit's dominance in six-hitting extends to One Day Internationals as well. He holds the record for the most sixes in men's ODI cricket, with 381 maximums. His ability to combine big hitting with substantial scores has made him one of the format's most prolific batters.

Can Virat Kohli Break Rohit's Record?

Overtaking Rohit's international sixes tally would be a major task for Kohli, given the 339-six gap between the two. However, declaring the record impossible to break would be premature. Cricket records can change, and the outcome depends on factors such as future appearances and batting performances.

For now, Rohit Sharma remains well ahead of Virat Kohli in international six-hitting, with a record that underlines his remarkable ability to clear the ropes.

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