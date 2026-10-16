Who Hung Yuzvendra Chahal From 15th Floor? Spinner Reveals Shocking Incident

The incident involving Yuzvendra Chahal being dangled from a 15th-floor hotel balcony continues to draw attention whenever the Indian spinner's past experiences are discussed. Chahal, who is the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker with 233 wickets in 188 matches, was part of the Mumbai Indians squad when the incident reportedly took place in 2013.

Over the years, speculation has surrounded the identity of the Australian cricketer involved in the episode. Andrew Symonds has often been named in discussions about the incident, while James Franklin's name has also surfaced. Chahal has now revisited the disturbing episode during a podcast hosted by former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Chahal first publicly recounted the incident in 2022. He revealed that a fellow cricketer, who was heavily intoxicated, had dangled him from the balcony of a hotel room on the 15th floor. The leg-spinner described the experience as frightening.

However, speculation about the person's identity should not be treated as confirmed. Chahal's account of the incident does not, by itself, establish that either Symonds or Franklin was responsible.

"There was a party in Bengaluru hosted by RCB. I was playing for MI at the time. I also went there and saw a guy who was heavily drunk. He was well-built and very strong. He was from Australia, but he was neither Symonds nor Franklin, rather some other guy. He called me over and then lifted me into the air. At first, I thought he was joking, but then he hung me over the balcony, and I was just holding on to his neck," said Chahal, speaking on former India opener Aakash Chopra's podcast.

Yuzvendra Chahal recalled being terrified during the incident, while the others present in the room were left stunned by what had happened. According to the Indian spinner, the people around him quickly intervened and pulled him back to safety.

"I was terrified. He was heavily drunk, and everyone in the room was stunned. Suddenly, everyone intervened and pulled me back up. That guy was laughing, but for me, it felt like a second birth. I think it was on the 15th or 16th floor of the hotel," he added.

Chahal explained that he was young at the time and did not know how to file an official complaint against the player. As a result, he decided not to pursue the matter and eventually moved on from the incident.