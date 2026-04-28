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HomeSportsManu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash

Manu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash

Manu Bhaker backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a future star, but the Olympic medallist being asked about cricket sparks backlash on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker asked about cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Bhaker praised Sooryavanshi's potential, emphasizing mentorship and talent.
  • Public questioned media focus on cricket over Bhaker's shooting achievements.

Manu Bhaker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Row: India's Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker found herself at the centre of an unexpected discussion during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Rifle Association of India in Delhi. While interacting with the media, Bhaker was asked about teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a question that quickly drew attention online. While Bhaker’s response was in priase of the batsman, the nature of the question itself sparked criticism on social media. Many users questioned why a leading figure in Indian shooting was being asked about cricket instead of her own discipline.

Social Media Reacts To Sooryavanshi Question

The reactions highlighted a recurring debate around the dominance of cricket in India’s sporting conversations, even at events dedicated to other sports. Several fans expressed disappointment that the focus shifted away from Bhaker’s achievements and contributions to shooting.

What Manu Bhaker Said About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Responding to the query, Bhaker spoke positively about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential, emphasising the importance of guidance and environment in shaping a sporting career.

"I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent. Great things happen at 60, they happen at six."

"So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star," she added.

Sooryavanshi’s Rapid Rise Continues

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to make headlines for his performances on the field. The 15-year-old has already etched his name in record books, becoming the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs. He is also the first uncapped cricketer to register two centuries in the IPL.

His impressive form extended to the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, where he emerged as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in seven matches. His campaign included one century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 175 in the final against England.

Manu Bhaker’s remarks ultimately brought attention to the importance of nurturing young talent, regardless of the sport. At the same time, the incident has reignited conversations about ensuring equal recognition for athletes across disciplines in India’s sporting ecosystem.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Manu Bhaker asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

During the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Rifle Association of India, Manu Bhaker was asked by media about teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

What was Manu Bhaker's response regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Bhaker spoke positively about Sooryavanshi's potential, stating that with good mentorship and guidance, age is just a number for talent.

What criticism did the question about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Manu Bhaker receive?

Many social media users questioned why a prominent shooting athlete was asked about cricket, highlighting the dominance of cricket in Indian sports conversations.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old teenage cricket sensation who has achieved significant milestones, including being the youngest to reach 1,000 T20 runs and scoring centuries in the IPL.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manu Bhaker Olympics IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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