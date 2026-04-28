Manu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker asked about cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Bhaker praised Sooryavanshi's potential, emphasizing mentorship and talent.

Public questioned media focus on cricket over Bhaker's shooting achievements.

Manu Bhaker Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Row: India's Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker found herself at the centre of an unexpected discussion during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the National Rifle Association of India in Delhi. While interacting with the media, Bhaker was asked about teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a question that quickly drew attention online. While Bhaker’s response was in priase of the batsman, the nature of the question itself sparked criticism on social media. Many users questioned why a leading figure in Indian shooting was being asked about cricket instead of her own discipline.

Social Media Reacts To Sooryavanshi Question

The reactions highlighted a recurring debate around the dominance of cricket in India’s sporting conversations, even at events dedicated to other sports. Several fans expressed disappointment that the focus shifted away from Bhaker’s achievements and contributions to shooting.

Wait, What!????????? 🤦‍♂️



Olympics Medalist shooter Manu Bhaker was asked about Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi



What kind of the journalism is this? Was ever any cricketer asked about budding shooters?? pic.twitter.com/r49L84UlI6 — TarkKshatriya (@OpJakharBeyoung) April 27, 2026

The media needs to be matured enough to ask questions relevant to the sports person they are interviewing, if they are not aware of the sports just keep shut and not bring in topic of another sports which is not related to it anyway.... Shame on the Media — Abraham Koshy (@AbrahamKoshy16) April 28, 2026

Folks, she is an Olympic medallist. To ask her what she thinks of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unfair on her achievements and her sports. Cricket anyway is the ruling passion of the country, your sports editors do not need another celebrity quote to spin a headline on Sooryavanshi.… https://t.co/Ha4RsO1rf8 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 27, 2026

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker was asked about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.



It felt a bit irrelevant to ask, especially since such questions are rarely posed the other way around. pic.twitter.com/1svnY0FsPZ — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) April 27, 2026

Funny how relevance is measured ,ask Manu Bhaker about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , but not the other way around pic.twitter.com/jzy8pLuHEi — Sonakshi Vashistha (@Sonakshi_V) April 27, 2026

Exactly why do we have to shove cricketing questions at other athletes? Even some Indian journalists were asking Pat Cummins about Virat. He replied as if he didn’t care about Virat, which is reasonable, and it was embarrassing and cringe. Our journalists should study journalism. — Cliff980 (@Demonslayer567) April 27, 2026

Fair call, don't ambush Olympic heroes like Manu Bhaker with cricket hype. Cricket's the 800lb gorilla, but respect her bronze. Flip the script: ask Vaibhav about shooters. Balance overdue. — @WealthWisdomWave (@Djeykarthik) April 27, 2026

She should shut them up for good for asking these nonsense questions. — Shiv Verma (@skyly45) April 27, 2026

What Manu Bhaker Said About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Responding to the query, Bhaker spoke positively about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential, emphasising the importance of guidance and environment in shaping a sporting career.

"I would say that if the mentorship is good, the company around him is good, and the people around are good, then age is just a number. And there is no age for talent. Great things happen at 60, they happen at six."

"So if the people around him mentor him well and guide him properly, then I am sure he will be the next big star," she added.

Sooryavanshi’s Rapid Rise Continues

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to make headlines for his performances on the field. The 15-year-old has already etched his name in record books, becoming the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs. He is also the first uncapped cricketer to register two centuries in the IPL.

His impressive form extended to the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, where he emerged as the second-highest run-scorer with 439 runs in seven matches. His campaign included one century and three half-centuries, with a top score of 175 in the final against England.

Manu Bhaker’s remarks ultimately brought attention to the importance of nurturing young talent, regardless of the sport. At the same time, the incident has reignited conversations about ensuring equal recognition for athletes across disciplines in India’s sporting ecosystem.