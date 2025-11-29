Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Looking Back 2025: Top 5 Most Memorable Debuts Across Sports

Looking Back 2025: Top 5 Most Memorable Debuts Across Sports

Discover the most unforgettable debut performances in 2025 across cricket, football, and basketball. These rising stars made an instant impact, setting the stage for future greatness.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Making a debut in sports is often a defining moment, a mix of pressure, excitement and the desire to prove you belong at the highest level.

Whether it’s stepping onto a packed stadium or facing global television audiences, a strong first impression can shape an athlete’s career narrative.

In 2025, several newcomers across different sports delivered standout performances that instantly captured worldwide attention. Their composure, talent and impact turned opening appearances into unforgettable moments.

Here are the top five most memorable debuts of 2025, featuring athletes who didn’t just arrive on the big stage, but  announced themselves as names to potentially watch out for in the future.

Best Debuts Across Sports In 2025

1) Vaibhav Suryavanshi - IPL Debut

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was arguably the revelation of the year in cricket. At just 14-years old, he made an impact like no one else has had at this age before, that too in a debut season.

Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Suryavanshi smashed a six off the very first ball he faced in the competition, finishing with a dazzling 34 off 20, and soon enough, marked his first century in IPL, off just 35 deliveries.

2) Shubman Gill - Test Captaincy Debut

Shubman Gill was named captain of the Indian Test team following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. 

His first assignment was a daunting 5-match series against England away from home, but his debut outing with the bat as skipper saw an impressive 147-run inning.

While India lost the first Test, they fought hard under Gill and Gautam Gambhir's leadership to level the series 2-2.

3) Ashwani Kumar - IPL Debut

Ashwani Kumar, a 23-year old, debuted in the IPL earlier this year with the Mumbai Indians (MI), facing the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The result? A surprising 4-wicket haul in just a 3-over spell with a decent economy of 8. Big names like Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Andre Russell fell to the youngster in the match.

4) Tijjani Reijnders - Premier League Debut

Tijjani Reijnders switched clubs earlier this year, from Italy's AC Milan to England's Manchester City.

His Premier League debut appearance came against Wolverhampton Wanderers (or simply Wolves), which the Dutchman marked with a goal, as well as croqueta dribble that setup a goal for Erling Haaland, signalling yet another quality addition to the Premier League side.

5) Kon Knueppel - NBA Debut Season

Kon Knueppel made a striking impact in his 2025/26 NBA debut season for the Charlotte Hornets.

He has averaged about 19.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Even as a rookie, he’s already logged multiple 30-point games and displayed sharp three-point shooting, making him one of the most efficient newcomers in the league so far.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Year Ender 2025 Sports Year Ender 2025 Best Sports Debut Best Cricket Debut Best Football Debut Best Nba Debut Best Ipl Debut
Photo Gallery

