Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir Visit Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy

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T20 World Cup Trophy At Siddhivinayak Temple: India’s triumphant run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup continued to make headlines even after the tournament ended, as members of the victorious India national cricket team visited places of worship with the prestigious trophy. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir recently travelled to the revered Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, where they offered prayers while holding the World Cup trophy. Their visit came shortly after the team secured a historic triumph, defeating New Zealand national cricket team by a massive 96-run margin in the final held on March 8.

The victory ensured that India achieved a rare milestone by becoming the first nation to win the T20 World Cup in consecutive editions.

Temple Visit After T20 World Cup Glory: WATCH

#WATCH | Carrying the #ICCWorldCup2026 trophy, Head Coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir, along with Skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/yCr9SeEbr6 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2026

Following their T20 World Cup success, Suryakumar Yadav, the team's captain, and Gautam Gambhir, the head coach, were seen offering prayers at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

The duo carried the glittering World Cup trophy with them before Lord Ganesha and expressed gratitude for the team’s remarkable achievement.

Photographs and videos of the visit quickly circulated online, drawing attention from fans who celebrated the symbolic gesture after the historic win. The temple visit also followed an earlier stop by the Indian team at a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad, which had sparked a bit of controversy on social media.

India’s Dominant Campaign In The Tournament

India’s road to the title was marked by consistent performances throughout the tournament. The Men in Blue finished at the top of Group A before advancing to the Super 8 stage.

During the next phase of the competition, they registered victories against West Indies cricket team and Zimbabwe national cricket team, ensuring their progress to the knockout rounds.

However, the team did suffer a setback before those wins, when they were defeated by South Africa national cricket team.

Winning Streak Leads To Historic Third Title

Despite that brief stumble, India regained momentum at the perfect time. The side embarked on an impressive three-match winning run, defeating West Indies, England, and finally New Zealand national cricket team in the summit clash.

The comprehensive victory in the final sealed India’s third T20 World Cup crown, reinforcing their dominance in the shortest format of the game. The win also marked a historic moment for the team, as they became the first side to defend the T20 World Cup successfully.