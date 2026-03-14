F1 Chinese GP 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

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F1 Chinese GP 2026: The Chinese Grand Prix returned in thrilling fashion as the Formula 1 circus descended on the iconic Shanghai International Circuit for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026. Known for its sweeping corners, long back straight, and unpredictable strategy battles, the Shanghai track once again promised high-speed drama and intense wheel-to-wheel racing. Drivers and teams arrived in China eager to build momentum early in the season, with championship contenders pushing their machines to the absolute limit. The circuit’s unique layout often produces bold overtakes and daring strategies, making it one of the most exciting stops on the F1 calendar.

With passionate fans filling the grandstands and teams chasing crucial points, the Chinese Grand Prix delivers the perfect mix of speed, skill, and spectacle that defines Formula One at its very best. For those interested, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for F1 Chinese GP race in India.

F1 Chinese GP Live Streaming: How To Watch In India

Fancode will live stream F1 Chinese GP races on its official app and website for fans to watch online.

That being said, viewers must purchase a Pass to watch F1 races on this platform. A single-race weekend pass is available for just Rs 99, while a full-season pass, priced at Rs 899, offers access to all competitions throughout the season.

F1 Chinese GP TV Broadcast

F1 Chinese GP will be broadcast live on TV on the Tata Play Fancode Sports channel.

F1 Chinese GP 2026: When To Watch?

The next F1 Chinese GP race, as of this writing, kicks off Sunday, March 15, 2026, from 12:30 PM onwards.

Formula 1 is a thrilling sport that offers a blend of raw speed, cutting-edge technology, and fearless driving creates nonstop tension, which is why fans would not want to miss any of the action.

Drivers battle wheel-to-wheel at high speeds, while teams make split-second strategy calls. One mistake can change everything, which makes every lap unpredictable and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.